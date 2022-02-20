PolitiFact Fact-Checks Clay’s Super Bowl Mask Take, And Clay Wins In Court Of Popular Opinion

Videos by OutKick

The “Home of the Truth-o-Meter” has rebranded into the “Beach House of Bullsh*t.”

Politifact’s skewed analysis was on full display Friday when the outlet released an article playing defense for the ongoing mask mandates on children enforced in Los Angeles County.

The article attempted to fact-check an assertion vigorously seconded by OutKick’s own Clay Travis: to call out the hypocrisy between maskless adults in power and masked-up children in school.

And after watching nearly 70,000 maskless fans crowding SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday while kids in the same city arrived at school the next day forced to wear masks, Travis’ point was made even stronger.

In the article, Politifact argued that CT’s claim “ignored the safety rules in place at the stadium, which included a mix of mask, vaccination and testing requirements.”

While the clause served the purpose of meeting a character limit, it was entirely off the mark on what two years of data have informed the public regarding masks, vaccines and the spread of COVID-19.

Most commonly worn masks among the public contain 10 percent of COVID viral load, while the slate of FDA-approved vaccines has yet to produce any effect on controlling the spread.

Travis grilled Politifact for the ice-cold take on Sunday:

“PolitiFact is ‘fact-checking’ my opinion that if virtually everyone in the Super Bowl can attend the game without wearing masks on Sunday — in violation of the Super Bowl stadium mask mandate — then it’s absurd that kids should have to wear masks in schools on Monday.”

A post said “if 70,048 unmasked fans” could gather for the Super Bowl “kids should go unmasked in school.” The post ignored the safety rules in place at the stadium, which included a mix of mask, vaccination and testing requirements. https://t.co/Q8GSSsC0Ie — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 19, 2022

PolitiFact is “fact-checking” my opinion that if virtually everyone in the Super Bowl can attend the game without wearing masks on Sunday — in violation of the Super Bowl stadium mask mandate — then it’s absurd that kids should have to wear masks in schools on Monday. https://t.co/YVopT9sqRh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 20, 2022

