Lame Duck Biden Makes Deal With Cuba, Assures More Democrat Losses Among Miami Cubans | Armando Salguero

Lame-duck President Joe Biden and the folks telling him what to do on Tuesday decided to bless a terrorist government by lifting Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism in what is essentially paying a ransom to terrorists.

This is the deal: Biden's outgoing government will give the Cuban government privileges of legitimacy it does not deserve in return for it releasing an unknown number of political prisoners it unjustly jailed for wanting things outlawed in Cuba, such as liberty and freedom.

So let's call this what it is: Paying off terrorists to release hostages.

Joe Biden Es Un Sanaco

And that makes Biden what they call in Cuban slang a sanaco.

A fool.

I am Cuban. I was born there.

But my heart is American through and through.

And it hurt on Tuesday when the president of my country reached across the Florida Straits to Havana to give Cuba's communist government a big break just before he leaves office. It was a victory for the communist terrorists.

But, I tell you, it will come at a price for Biden and his political allies in the Democrat party. More on that in a minute.

Fox News, which owns OutKick, reported that in the certification Biden issued Tuesday, he claimed the Cuban government "has not provided any support for international terrorism during the preceding 6-month period."

This is bizarre. Even if this was true, which is debatable, a documented terrorist state takes a six-month break from terrorism and Biden immediately believes it is turning over a new leaf. Because, you know, Cuba is definitely not planning new skullduggery down the road.

The communist terrorists are suddenly non-violent Teddy Bears who would never do us harm.

Biden: Cuba Promised No Terrorism

Biden contends the Cuban government "provided assurances that it will not support acts of international terrorism in the future."

So liars lie to an old man and he forgets their crimes.

Look, I don't mind that he forgets his name or what flavor of ice cream he likes from one minute to the next. But he's got puppet masters, rather, staff that should remind him Cuba engaged in sonic attacks against U.S. diplomats that caused mysterious head injuries to the Americans.

That didn't happen during the long-ago Cold War.

That happened this decade. And it was intentional because after it occurred in Havana, it repeated in China.

Cuba was first designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism in 1982 because of its long history of providing advice, safe haven, communications, training, and financial support to guerrilla groups and individual terrorists, according the U.S. Department of State 2019 reports on terrorism.

We don't need a government report to know the Cuban government is wicked and backs terrorism around the world.

Cuba's Friends Are Our Enemies

In October of 2023, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and killed civilians, including women and children, in a blatant act of terrorism. One year later, in October of 2024, the Cuban government held a parade in Havana celebrating the anniversary of the event.

Cuba's leader, Miguel Diaz-Canel, recently chastised Israel for fighting back after it was attacked.

"The genocide committed by the terrorist state of Israel in Gaza is a humiliation for all humanity," Diaz-Canel wrote on X. "How long will there be impunity? How long will there be a free way to murder? Cuba, which will never be among the indifferent, raises its voice for Palestine again and again."

Cuba's government calls the terrorists of Hamas a friend.

Cuba's government also calls the terrorists of Hezbollah a friend and only three months ago slammed Israel's killing of the terrorist organization's leader.

Omar Wants Bridges With Terrorists

Cuba's government calls Iran a friend. In fact, the leaders of the two countries met in Havana in 2023 in order to find new ways to confront "Yankee aggression."

There's an adage that applies to these relationships: You are who your friends are.

Sure enough, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) released a statement applauding the Biden regime lifting Cuba's state sponsor of terror designation:



"This is a step toward ending decades of failed policy that has only hurt Cuban families and strained diplomatic ties," Omar lied. "Removing this designation will help the people of Cuba (another lie) and create new opportunities for trade and cooperation between our nations (total B.S.).

"I look forward to continuing the work to build bridges between our countries and supporting policies that benefit both the American and Cuban people."

This statement is an America-hater embedded in our government telling us we should build bridges to America haters abroad.

Cubans Will Continue To Vote Red

The sad thing is most busy Americans won't notice this whole situation because, to most of them, Cuba is that sunny place in the Caribbean where tourists can visit and enjoy a different culture – like when state police beat dissidents in the streets.

But you know who will notice?

Cubans living here. People like me. And people in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade is the largest county in Florida and has been since anyone can remember. It is swelling with Cuban exiles since anyone can remember.

And in November, the Cubans there voted overwhelmingly Republican in the elections. Miami-Dade went Red. Everything that Omar and Biden and like-minded democrats espoused was repudiated at the ballot box by a majority of Cubans.

So maybe the hostage deal with a government Miami-Dade Cubans loathe was revenge for Biden.

But for that I guarantee him this: In making a deal with the devils of the Cuban government, he guaranteed his party will continue to lose Miami-Dade County as long as Cuban exiles live and breathe there.