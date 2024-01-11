Polish Referee Karolina Bojar-Stefanska Makes A Strong Argument For ‘World’s Hottest Referee’ Title While Paddleboarding In Thailand

Videos by OutKick

Referees are people too. Sometimes we forget that, especially when a call goes against our team or costs us some cold hard cash. They have good days and they have bad days. Some have more bad days than others.

They also have a life outside of the sport they’re officiating. Polish soccer referee Karolina Bojar-Stefanska, who works a top tier women’s league in Poland called Ekstraliga, is here to remind us of that fact as she makes the most of her current vacation.

The 26-year-old is in Asia, where she says she’s living “Asian slowlife at its best, i.e. admiring the sunset from a beautiful beach, which we reached by scooter with a paper map in hand. I feel so good here!”

The referee, lawyer, and runner – according to her Instagram bio – where she’s collected 164k followers with her refereeing skills, is doing some paddleboarding in Thailand as part of her trip through Asia.

She’s been handed the title of the “world’s hottest referee” and her first time hitting the water on a standup paddleboard landed her on the OutKick Culture Department’s radar.

As you can see, Karolina didn’t have any trouble at all with her first time on a SUP. Additionally, she made a strong argument supporting the claim of the “world’s hottest referee.”

Claims such as these are taken extremely seriously around here. We investigate them and don’t make any rushes to judgment.

Karolina Bojar-Stefanska Has Made A Name For Herself

The worst thing the OCD could do is hand out, or in this case, confirm a world’s hottest title prematurely. We want to conduct a thorough investigation before weighing in.

That said, Karolina is making a solid case for herself on social media and not just with her current coverage of her latest vacation. She’s figured out how social media works. She’s a soccer referee with more than 160,000 followers after all.

According to The Sun, she first made headlines overseas in 2020 when she married Polish referee Daniel Stefanski.

He’s described as a 45-year-old FIFA-listed official who is regularly in the middle or top of Poland’s soccer scene. That’s an interesting twist I didn’t see coming.

Being married to a fellow referee doesn’t disqualify her from sitting atop the referee rankings, but there are some unanswered questions there for sure.

All in all Karolina Bojar-Stefanska is a solid contender for the top referee honor. She has the following, she gets the content, and she’s managed to make some headlines.

Let’s see where she takes things from here.