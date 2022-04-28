Kansas Police Link Juveniles To Water Cooler Case Involving Kansas Wesleyan And Bethany College Baseball

The ongoing investigation into water cooler tampering in Kansas involving Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany College has brought new information to light. The Lindsborg police department issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying that the investigation continues, but neither school was involved.

“The Lindsborg Police Department has taken this incident seriously and has conducted over 60 interviews so far, collected multiple pieces of evidence, photographed the scene, and followed various leads. Though the investigation is active and ongoing, it has been determined that no one associated with either college was responsible for tampering with the water cooler.”

On April 24th, the Kansas Wesleyan baseball team contacted the Lindsborg police department to file a complaint about potential tampering with a water cooler with a foreign substance. According to the police department, Bethany College then called to file a complaint as well, which is why they were one of the victims listed on the criminal complaint. The incident had garnered attention after the ‘KWS Barstool account” had posted a tweet on social media.

Putting PAINT THINNER in our water coolers to get our baseball players sick and still getting toasted by 31 runs is WILD. Stay classy! Glad all our players are okay #buckfethany pic.twitter.com/GqPFVqwQra — KWU Barstool (@BarstoolKwu) April 25, 2022

Based on the investigation by the police department, they have determined it was not paint thinner used in the incident, but rather “line paint” used for the field.

“Allegations were made that the foreign substance found in the water of KWU’s cooler was paint thinner. Based on information obtained through the investigation, it has been determined that the foreign substance was not paint thinner, but rather line paint used on the field and to touch up bases.”

The police department says that they are investigating two juveniles in regards to the tampering of the water cooler.