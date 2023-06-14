Police Stop Mass Shooting Threat Hours Before Stanley Cup Final In Vegas

Videos by OutKick

Police in Las Vegas arrested a man threatening a mass shooting at the Stanley Cup Final just hours before puck drop.

Police were called to a business because of reports that someone was threatening an attack at T-Mobile Arena, per KLAS. Upon arriving, Las Vegas Metro Police arrested a man who was later identified as 33-year-old Matthew DeSavio.

As it turns out, DeSavio had allegedly stalked the person who called the police for a decade, according to police.

DeSavio is alleged to have made threats on social media as well.

Fans gather outside of T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)

Police In Vegas Say Threats Were Also Allegedly Made On Social Media

“I’m coming for you guys tonight and I hope you get every [expletive] police officer in Vegas Golden Knights there to defend you!” one of the social media messages reads, per police. “Hope Sin City is ready for the Mandalay Bay massacre part duex [sic].”

That last sentence refers to the October 1, 2017 mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas. It happened during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a large gathering of country music acts. It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history with 60 victims in total.

Police also said that another person called to let them know that DeSavio “[claimed] to want to conduct a mass shooting at T-Mobile Arena,” on Facebook.

Authorities said that upon his arrest, DiSavio seemed to mention the social media posts in question.

“As patrol officers were placing DeSavio into the patrol car, DeSavio declared several excited utterances asking if anyone had seen his Facebook posts yet and that the Knights need to win by a certain amount or he will do a repeat of the Mandalay Bay 1 October shooting,” they said.

Great work by the brave men and women in the LVMPD to make sure everyone stayed safe,

