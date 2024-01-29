Police Say There’s Still No Evidence of Foul Play in Mysterious Deaths of 3 Frozen Chiefs Fans

Videos by OutKick

We still do not know much of anything regarding the three Kansas City men who froze to death in the backyard of a friend’s house following a Chiefs’ watch party earlier this month.

Two separate family members of the victims have since suggested the homeowner, Jordan Willis, is not telling the entire story.

Jon Harington, father of victim David Harrington, told Fows News Digital that he believes the three victims “saw something they shouldn’t have” in Willis’ home.

Harington is not alone. The theory that Willis was conducting an improper experiment that his pals came across gained steam after the public learned he was a senior principal scientist at IAVI Neutralizing Antibody Center Schief Lab.

However, Kansas City police remain emphatic that Willis is not a suspect and the department is not investigating the deaths as homicide.

“This still remains a death investigation and nothing more,” department spokeswoman Alayna Gonzalez told People Magazine on Monday.

“We still have no evidence or indication of foul play, no one is in police custody.”

David Harrington, far left, Clayton McGeeney, second from right, and Ricky Johnson, right, were found dead in their friend’s backyard two days after they had gathered to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game. (Ricky Johnson/Facebook)

Sleuths will argue that what police say does not matter until the completion of the toxicology report. Perhaps.

But there’s reason to believe that police are already aware of the toxicology results.

Renowned forensic investigator Dr. Michael Baden spoke about the investigation Monday on Fox & Friends, telling the hosts “I’m sure the police already know [how they died].”

“They were at the scene,” Baden added. “They got information from the scene, what was used, I’m sure this Willis person is talking and cooperating with them [and is telling] what he knows.” “They know the cause of death. They know what the toxicology is by now.”

If so, it’s unlikely police would reassure Willis’ innocence if evidence suggested he was or might be guilty.

Then again, police were notoriously coy while they investigated Bryan Kohberger as the suspect in the quadruple murder in Moscow, Idaho, in 2022.

Alas, we remain where we were at square one. Nothing adds up.

Let’s recap:

Four men arrived at a buddy’s house on January 7 to watch the Chiefs play a football game.

One of the friends left at midnight. Police found the other three frozen and dead in the homeowner’s backyard two days later.

The homeowner says he was asleep for the full 48 hours between the end of the party and when the bodies were found outside his home.

Befuddling and ominous.