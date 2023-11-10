Police Officer Threatened With Glock After Nearly Spoiling ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Videos by OutKick

Based on a true story, a police officer in Australia had a gun pulled on him after threatening to spoil the ending to “Top Gun: Maverick” to a colleague. The scene occurred at a police station in Sydney, in May 2022, according to Variety.

Officer Dominic Gaynor pulled a gun out and teased that he would shoot his younger colleague — Morgan Royston — after Royston threatened to spoil the ending to the much-anticipated sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 classic, “Top Gun.”

‘Top Gun’ Spoiler Alert Turns Into Trigger Warning

Despite landing at No. 2 in OutKick’s (unofficial) Top 10 Movies of 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick” was easily the most talked about movie of the year.

The 36-year return of Tom Cruise as “Maverick” sparked a sensation at the global box office — earning $1.4 billion in its theatrical run.

SAN DIEGO – Tom Cruise arrives at the “Top Gun: Maverick” World Premiere on May 4, 2022 in San Diego. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Critical praise compounded anticipation for the movie, which may have gotten to Officer Gaynor’s head when he pulled his Glock out of its holster and aimed it at Royston, albeit without his finger on the trigger.

Officer Gaynor received a record conviction for pointing his weapon at his colleague. Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court handed Gaynor a community correction order for two years and assigned 100 hours of community service.

Officer Morgan Royston left New South Wales Station after the incident, admitting to feeling depressed and “distrusting” of the station.

“I have completely lost the trust I had and my admiration for the NSW Police Force,” Royston said. “When I see a police officer now, I feel compelled to watch them and check their hand is not on their firearm.”

Considering how annoying it is to have an excellent movie spoiled, the Australian constable may have been testing fate with his loose lips.

