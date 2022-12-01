Police Officer Resigns After Her ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ OnlyFans Account Discovered

A British police officer — known online as Inked Barbie — is facing an investigation after her bosses discovered her OnlyFans account. The discovery of her “Good Girl Gone Bad” content has also led to her resignation.

Sam Helena initially made headlines back in 2020. At the time her bosses at the Metropolitan Police were made aware of a video she posted on TikTok and had her take it down. In the video, which she has since reshared on Instagram, she shows off her tongue piercing while in uniform.

Police officer “Inked Barbie” resigns to create OnlyFans content (Image Credit: Sam Helena/TikTok)

Helena also recently shared a video that tells her story about going from Metropolitan Police officer to OnlyFans content creator. She’s now in the top 4.7 % of content creators on the subscription-based platform.

It turns out people like former officers who turn themselves into content creators. The headlines are certainly helping move things along for her. But when it comes to her former career, she’s not out of the woods just yet.

Helena is being investigated and could still face a misconduct panel. A spokesperson had this to say of the Inked Barbie, as she’s known on her various social media accounts, “We are aware of the account and the officer, who has tendered their resignation, has been suspended.”

The comment continued, “The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is investigating.”

There’s A New Career Path If You’re A Police Officer

The former officer offers a wide variety of content options on her OnlyFans. Her lengthy bio on the platform acknowledges her transformation from “British cop” to “wanking welfare officer.”

The bio starts, “Good Girl Gone Bad. (INKED British Cop EDITION).” It then gets into her new title as wanking welfare officer before sharing that she’s the girl next door that you “become obsessed” with.

Helena also lets you know in the bio that you’re in the right place if you’re specifically looking for her. She says, “The one who made the papers for having a tongue piecing and putting a selfie on TikTok – also known as a bad ass.”

I’m not sure that getting in trouble for a TikTok video is a bad ass move or not. What does appear to be obvious – after several of these stories – is that the transition from police officer to OnlyFans model isn’t a difficult one if you happen to be looking to go down that path.