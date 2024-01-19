OutKick Reader And Former Cop Shares Two Insane Paranormal Experiences

Videos by OutKick

OutKick readers know the paranormal and UFOs are all the craze these days, and one reader reached out with a pair of stories that are nothing short of shocking.

As I often say, there seems to be new UFO/Bigfoot/aliens/paranormal stories in the news every single day. You can’t hop on the internet with seeing recently released footage or hearing another first person account.

Well, buckle up because we have a pair of doozy stories for you straight from an OutKick reader. Go ahead and grab a beer before we dive in. Even if it’s early, I give you permission.

Just trust me on that.

OutKick reader shares paranormal interactions.

I was contacted at David.Hookstead@outkick.com by an OutKick reader Thursday who identified himself by his real name and his work history as a police officer at a very large police department in New York. For the sake of the article, we’ll be calling him Fred to conceal his identity.

Why had Fred reached out? He was intrigued by our coverage and wanted to share some of his own stories. After a little convincing, he agreed to allow me to share them with the public. Here we are.

Story number one:

The first story from Fred revolves around a creature hitting his squad car while he was on patrol in 1982.

“On patrol one evening during a typical cool evening, a dense fog bank settled in and I had to sign out of service simply because I couldn’t see the road for more than a dozen feet or so. I started to do some normal paperwork and something ran into the front left fender of my patrol car. Whatever it was, was large enough to shake my patrol car and I saw it fall down apparently injured. I exited my car and assumed it was a deer or small bear. When I got out of the car I saw a dent in the fender and when I got to the front of the car I saw a creature lying on the ground,” Fred explained to me. A creature on the ground, folks!

Fred further elaborated, “It was moving and when it stood up I certainly knew it wasn’t a normal animal of any type. It was kind of oval shaped and with long spindly legs and arms and with rather long feet and hands with equally long fingers and toes. It was a dull gray color all over with no visible hair or fur. It started to walk away slowly and after a few steps it moved rather fast into a nearby yard and then I lost sight of it. I assumed I was doing this over maybe 15 or so minutes, but when logging into service again I discovered I was at that location for over an hour.”

The experience was so jarring and stunning that it caused him to question what was going on.

Former police officer shares insane paranormal stories with OutKick. (Credit: Getty Images)

“What I saw was definitely not the usual ‘Gray’ we hear so much about and when I questioned my own experience, there was the dent in the car to show it was real. In my lifetime I’ve seen three objects of unknown type, with this occurrence being the only ‘being’ I ever encountered. It was not hostile and at best I would say it was simply curious,” the now-retired former police officer explained.

His story involving an unknown/paranormal creature had definitely sparked my interest. I know someone back in Wisconsin who once called me so shaken after a similar experience. A few days later it made the local news after some hunters allegedly encountered something similar. This was probably 20+ years ago at this point.

Turns out Fred wasn’t alone in his paranormal experience and saw footage of a creature sharing a similar resemblance to whatever hit his car.

“About two years ago, my wife and I were scanning the television looking for a show to watch and we saw a fuzzy video taken by a person’s security camera by their patio. It was grainy, but showed a creature exactly like the one I saw in person, which at most was just outside my arm’s reach. When I first saw the creature I envisioned it with knees that were backwards, but the video I saw showed the knees were normal but the legs were widely skewed or compressed. I figured if the legs were fully extended they would make the creature appear to be seven to nine feet tall, but as it was it only looked a bit over five to six feet tall,” Fred explained.

I’ll be the first to admit the details sound a bit crazy, but given my experience back in WI with my close contact and the hunters, I was in a state of shock hearing Fred’s story.

It also wasn’t the only one he shared. The next one is even crazier, and there’s a bit of a military twist.

Incident number two:

Have you finished that beer yet? I suggest you go get another one because Fred’s second story is absolutely wild.

What’s one thing I always say about UFO videos near military bases? I often speculate the unknown objects are highly-classified and highly-advanced military gear being tested. I still believe that’s exactly what the infamous “tic tac” that out-raced fighter jets was.

Turns out Fred has a bit of his own experience with something similar, and you guess it. It happened right near a military location.

“In about 1973 or so, N.Y. State Parkway Police had a pursuit on S/B Meadowbrook Pkwy, chasing a vehicle well in excess of 100mph. Since my sector was mostly residential, my RMP was a standard vehicle and in no way capable of that kind of speed so I simply sat at the nearest Pkwy exit to observe,” Fred explained to me when recalling the incident. Sounds pretty normal so far, right? Get ready for pure chaos.

“The pursued vehicle passed my location at about 130mph and went under the overpass to one exit just like you would imagine. After passing under the next exit, this “vehicle” went airborne and simply flew away. None of the overpasses are high enough for any type of plane or helicopter. Since this area is swampy, marine units and divers searched the waters and found nothing, not even any tire tracks leading to the water. This pursuit was observed by at least a dozen officers and not one has ever mentioned this until I just did now,” Fred told me. Sounds crazy? Sure, but it turns out it happened right to a missile launch location.

He further explained, “There was a ‘Nike Missile’ station a few miles south of this occurrence and we assumed it had something to do with the military…The “Nike Missile” base was in Lido, just east of Long Beach, New York. My memory of these occurrences is quite clear and I could probably place you within 25 feet of exactly where I was when they happened.”

The United States had active missile sites at the time of the alleged incident in the exact area Fred says it happened in.

We know thanks to countless videos many UFOs and unexplained objects seem very interested in our military locations. New technology or something more sinister? We report you decide.

A picture of Nike missiles similar to the ones located near where Fred’s alleged experience happened. (Credit: Public Domain, United States military https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Nike#/media/File:Nike-missile-family.jpg)

What do you think about Fred’s stories about a paranormal creature and possible flying vehicle? Credible or too much for you to believe? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I will say after a lengthy conversation with him and hearing about his overall police record, he didn’t seem crazy at all. He came off as very rational, serious and on point. Embrace debate!