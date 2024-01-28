Police Officer — A Real One, Not A Plant — Unloads Incredible Dancing Skills At Iowa State-Kansas Game

Videos by OutKick

We’ve all seen this one done: a team has a cop or a security guard get into some sort of dancing situation with either the cheerleaders or the mascot. I’m usually convinced that those are all staged, however, the Iowa State Cyclones just did that tried-and-true bit with a real police officer.

It was a hell of an evening in Ames. The Cyclones took down the Jayhawks, leading to a good ol’ fashioned court stormin’, but if that wasn’t enough, the crowd also got a taste of some elite-level cop dancing.

Here’s the video, as the Beastie Boys once said, ch-check it out:

So this just happened… officer has got the moves! Coach Self was smiling like crazy! Tremendous!#GetJuicy#cyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/kPhc9VmnS6 — Nathan Terry (@nathansterry) January 27, 2024

Color me impressed.

We’ve Got A Genuine Police Officer Busting Moves!

I know nothing about dancing, but I’m pretty sure this was good. The guy seemed to know the choreography pretty well. That’s about the extent of the dance criticism I’m qualified to give.

Yeah, I got a little nervous when he started break-dancing with what appeared to be a service weapon on his hip and without the requisite piece of cardboard, but this dude was no rookie.

That got me wondering whether or not I had been duped again. Was this a ringer, a guy who dressed up as a police officer just to do some rug-cutting?

I’m pleased to report that according to the Iowa State University Campus PD X account, that is a genuine officer busting a move.

Thank you for posting! Officer Liu has a great time. — Iowa State University Police Department (@ISUPD) January 27, 2024

Heck of a job Officer Liu!

The only problem I have is that for the next day or so out of nowhere, I’m going to go, “Get Juic-ay!” Just a complete non-sequitur and if anyone hears me — and I hope they won’t — I’m going to seem like a complete lunatic.

…Get Juic-ay!

Still, a hell of a job well done. Always great to see the brave men and women who wear the badge having a good time.

