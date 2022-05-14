Police Investigating Pro Wrestling Death Match That Went Too Far

Ever thought about slamming somebody through a wooden table covered in light tubes?

Don’t lie, you haven’t, but in professional wrestling/sports entertainment, you just might find two guys willing to do exactly that. Now, you won’t find that anywhere on WWE television, but on the independent scene, the “death match” is very popular. But sometimes, it can get out of hand.

It certainly did during a Colliery Championship Wrestling match on April 29 in Seaham, England. The two competitors, Ronnie Thatcher and Blizzard, were set to compete in a 3 out of 5 Doors match, before the action escalated beyond what was planned.

The two beat the HELL out of each other, with both wearing a crimson mask by the match’s conclusion. Among the weapons used were glass and a weed whacker, hardly what you’d expect to see in a wrestling match. Local police were not thrilled with the match, which took place in front of roughly 80 people, including children and are investigating what took place.

“We are working with Durham County Council’s licensing team after a number of complaints were received by the local authority in relation to an event at Seaham Conservative Club on April 29,” the police said. “Inquiries are ongoing.”

Photos courtesy of Colliery Championship Wrestling on Facebook.

Event organizer James Brass has apologized for the violent nature of what took place and said it won’t happen again.

“Things can sometimes not go to plan,” Brass said. “Obviously there was a little bit more that went down. I spoke to the two guys afterward. We had discussions and obviously, that will not be happening again.”

