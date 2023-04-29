Police Investigating California High School Baseball Brawl That Started Over A Broom

Videos by OutKick
A massive brawl erupted following a California high school baseball game and it was all thanks to a broom.
The incident occurred after a game between Norwalk High School defeated Mayfair High School which was held in Lakewood, California, not too far from Los Angeles.
Norwalk won the game which complete a sweep of Mayfair and sent them to the playoffs. So, Norwalk busted out a broom. That’s a taunt everyone knows well, and normally things don’t escalate.
However, in this case, it did escalate. Quickly.
You can hear spectators calling for the broom to be put away, but obviously, those cries fell on deaf ears.
Things got out of hand with players throwing punches, but eventually, coaches and spectators managed to calm things down… to a degree.
As you may have suspected, some people are going to have to atone for their actions. Of course, an awful lot was going on in that fracas.
That’s why both schools, plus the California Interscholastic Federation are investigating the incident, Through that investigation they will dole out what they deem to be the appropriate punishments.
But wait, there’s more.
Deputies from the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department were also dispatched to the scene after the fight broke out. They’re still investigating the incident as well.
