Police Arresting Two Arkansas Football Players Appear Very Much In The Right, New Video Shows

Police arresting Arkansas football players Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher on Nov. 6 appeared in the right and aboveboard, according to video released on Thursday.

“Because I told you to get out of the street,” an arresting Fayetteville Police officer tells Brown after grabbing him by the arm, leading him off the street, and putting him on the ground shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 6.

“I wasn’t even in the street,” Brown said after video showed him in the street. He talked back to the officer multiple times.

Police Made Arrests In Crowded Street After 2 A.M.

“You don’t listen,” the officer said just before handcuffing and arresting Brown. “No reason I should tell you two times to get out of the street. Put your hands behind your back.”

Slusher, according to the police report, then pushed an officer and tried to pull him away from Brown. Slusher was also handcuffed and arrested.

Both were charged with disorderly conduct and taken to the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville. They were bailed out of jail at 9 a.m. on that Sunday. Arkansas lost, 21-19, to Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The arrests happened amid a crowd of people near Dickson Street, the epicenter of nightlife in downtown Fayetteville.

“Back up. Back up,” police can be heard telling the crowd before the incident with the two players.

“No. No,” a female responds, then says, “OK, OK, OK.”

40/29 News, an ABC affiliate in Fort Smith, Arkansas, released the video on Thursday.

Slusher, a junior from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Brown, a freshman from Milan, Tennessee, were each suspended by Arkansas coach Sam Pittman after the arrest.

Pittman announced Thursday that both have been cleared to play Saturday when the Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4) host Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.