Poland Refuses To Play World Cup Game Against Russia In Moscow

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia in Moscow in March.

Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza made the announcement Saturday and said, “No more words, time to act!”

“Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match,” Kulesza said in the translated tweet.

Russia was set to face Poland on March 24 and the winner of that match plays whoever triumphs between Sweden and Czech Republic in a playoff on March 29 in the Path B final to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, ESPN reports. Poland had only said they didn’t want to play the qualifying playoff semifinal in Moscow on March 24 before Saturday’s announcement.

The outlet reports that Sweden said on Saturday that they won’t play Russia in a possible playoff “regardless of where the match is played.”

Kulesza said Poland was in talks with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA.

The Football Associations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic released a statement earlier this week urging FIFA to stage any World Cup playoff against Russia outside of the country following its attack on Ukraine.

In a letter addressed to FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura, the three associations said: “Based on the current alarming development in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including the security situation the Football Associations of Poland (PZPN), Sweden (SvFF) and Czech Republic (FACR) express their firm position that the playoff matches to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for March 24 and 29, 2022, should not be played in the territory of the Russian Federation.

“The signatories to this appeal do not consider travelling to Russia and playing football matches there. The military escalation that we are observing entails serious consequences and considerably lower safety for our national football teams and official delegations.

“Therefore, we expect FIFA and UEFA to react immediately and to present alternative solutions regarding places where these approaching playoff matches could be played.”

FIFA said in a Thursday statement that the “hope for rapid cessation of hostilities and peace in Ukraine.”

“Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue. FIFA also continues to express its solidarity to the people affected by this conflict,” FIFA said. “Regarding football matters in both Ukraine and Russia, FIFA will continue to monitor the situation and updates in relation to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 202 qualifiers will be communicated in due course.”

