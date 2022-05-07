Poker Game Turns Into Fight Over ‘Yo Mama’ Joke

Well, that escalated quickly.

Per TMZ, a testy argument turned into a full-on brawl, complete with table throwing, a spit wad, and security tasers, thanks to a “yo mama” joke that was taken very, very personally.

Let’s go to the tape:

You know the 1/2 game is juicy when it turns into a no holds barred WWE match pic.twitter.com/VDI9C2rf21 — Cracking Aces (@CrackingAAces) May 5, 2022

Two guys — one boomer, one Gen Z — who it seems had been engaged in, if not a friendly poker game, at least a civil one, turned on one another for reasons unknown. They raised their voices, exchanged barbs, and then Boomer reached into the insult arsenal and resorted to the trusty jab as old as time: “Yo mama.”

Genzee was not having that. He immediately spat in Boomer’s face and attempted to hurdle the arm of the establishment manager who tried to separate the two. That’s when Boomer grabbed the nearest weapon he could find — a folding table — and tossed it at Genzee.

At this point, security had no choice but to intervene. They tased Boomer to the ground, and brought this brawl to a rather lackluster conclusion.

Who would’ve guessed that poker players patronizing a place called Hustler Casino would lose their cool so quickly. Anyway, Hustler says all participants have been banned from the establishment, per TMZ.

Whatever. Their mama.