‘Knives Out’ Creator Has An Intriguing New Mystery Series Coming Out

Is “Poker Face” the next great TV mystery?

Peacock recently dropped a teaser for the series from “Knives Out” creator and director Rian Johnson, and it definitely looks intriguing.

“Orange is the New Black” stars Natasha Lyonne as a sleuth on the hunt for the truth surrounding several crimes. The trailer certainly seems to indicate fans are in for a very fun time.

Rian Johnson knows the mystery genre, and that gives hope for “Poker Face.”

If there’s one thing we know about Rian Johnson, it’s that he is a king in the mystery genre. “Knives Out” was one of the best mystery films over the past 25 years.

Viewers were kept on edge the entire time, and I refuse to believe many people saw the ending coming before the big reveal.

He’s also bringing fans a sequel that looks every bit as good with Daniel Craig, once again, leading the way.

Now, Johnson will also bring fans another interesting mystery story, and this one will follow a bit of a quirky character on the hunt for the truth.

If it’s even a fraction as good as “Knives Out,” then it’ll be appointment television. The cast for the show is also pretty damn stacked. Nick Nolte, Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt of “The Dark Knight Rises” fame and Ron Perlman from “Sons of Anarchy” will appear in varying degrees.

All things considered, there is a lot to be optimistic about with “Poker Face.”

“Poker Face” looks like a potentially great mystery. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UH5uGZ9SW7A)

As I’ve said several times recently, there is a lot to be excited about in the TV world. Over the next couple months, we’re getting “Yellowstone,” “Tulsa King,” “1923” and “Jack Ryan.” Add in the fact “House of the Dragon” just wrapped up season one and we’re on a content roll.

Will “Poker Face” justify being mentioned in elite company? We’ll find out starting January 26 on Peacock.