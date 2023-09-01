PointsBet’s Game-Changing Offer – Bet $50 and Get an Official Jersey

As the air turns crisp and fans around the nation gear up for another exhilarating football season, we’re thrilled to announce a partnership that will leave you cheering: an exclusive offer from PointsBet. If you’ve ever wanted to sport an official football jersey or amp up your game-day apparel, now’s your chance. But hurry – this deal is too good to last!

Details of the Offer

For New Users: Dive into the excitement of football season with PointsBet. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Place Your Bet: Sign up for PointsBet and make your first bet of $50 or more.

Score a Jersey: Get an official jersey from Fanatics.com.

Or Choose Credit: Not a jersey fan? No problem. Opt for a whopping $150 in credit to spend on other gear.

Why This Offer is a Touchdown

Exclusive Deal: This is a unique offer tailored especially for our readers, and it’s not something you’d come across every day.

High-Quality Merchandise: Fanatics is known for their top-notch sports apparel. Whether you choose a jersey or other gear, you’re guaranteed a quality product.

Celebrate in Style: Nothing beats the thrill of watching a football game donned in your team’s colors. This offer lets you be part of the action in style.

No-Risk Introduction: New to PointsBet? This is a perfect opportunity to get started. With a win-win offer, you have nothing to lose.

How to Claim this Offer: