PointsBet’s Game-Changing Offer – Bet $50 and Get an Official Jersey

Videos by OutKick
As the air turns crisp and fans around the nation gear up for another exhilarating football season, we’re thrilled to announce a partnership that will leave you cheering: an exclusive offer from PointsBet. If you’ve ever wanted to sport an official football jersey or amp up your game-day apparel, now’s your chance. But hurry – this deal is too good to last!
Details of the Offer
For New Users: Dive into the excitement of football season with PointsBet. Here’s what’s up for grabs:
- Place Your Bet: Sign up for PointsBet and make your first bet of $50 or more.
- Score a Jersey: Get an official jersey from Fanatics.com.
- Or Choose Credit: Not a jersey fan? No problem. Opt for a whopping $150 in credit to spend on other gear.
Why This Offer is a Touchdown
- Exclusive Deal: This is a unique offer tailored especially for our readers, and it’s not something you’d come across every day.
- High-Quality Merchandise: Fanatics is known for their top-notch sports apparel. Whether you choose a jersey or other gear, you’re guaranteed a quality product.
- Celebrate in Style: Nothing beats the thrill of watching a football game donned in your team’s colors. This offer lets you be part of the action in style.
- No-Risk Introduction: New to PointsBet? This is a perfect opportunity to get started. With a win-win offer, you have nothing to lose.
How to Claim this Offer:
- Sign Up: Click HERE to sign up for PointsBet and create a new account. Remember, this offer is exclusively for new users.
- Place Your Bet: Dive into the action by placing your first bet. Make sure it’s $50 or more to qualify for the promotion.
- Claim Your Prize: Once your bet is placed, you’ll receive instructions on how to claim your official jersey from PointsBet, or if you prefer, your $150 gear credit.
With this exclusive offer from PointsBet, you can add even more thrill to your experience. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or just looking to join in the fun, make sure you don’t miss out on this incredible deal.
P.S. Offers like this don’t come around often and with the football season kicking off. Secure your jersey today!
T&Cs apply. Must be 21+ and physically present in CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV. See pointsbet.com for full details.