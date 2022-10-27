PointsBet Offers up to $2000 in Free Bets

Outkick partner, PointsBet, has an incredible offer for new bettors.

Here’s the deal: Get up to a $500 Free Bet if your first Fixed-Odds cash bet loses, and up to a $1,500

Free Bet if your first PointsBetting* cash bet loses with PointsBet’s Second Chance.

Click here to sign up and claim the bonus now by using promo code OUTKICK

This is an excellent way to begin exploring PointsBet’s fantastic sportsbook offering while limiting your initial risk.

So, if you’re new to sports betting and thinking about opening an account for football season, this boost is the perfect way to start. You’ve got a solid opportunity to build your bankroll with PointsBet!

Up to $2000 in second-chance bets – It doesn’t get much better than that. Lock in this incredible offer NOW.

*For those unfamiliar with PointsBetting, this is a non-traditional type of point spread or player prop wager that is unique to PointsBet where the margin of victory/defeat influences the bettor’s total winnings/loss. It’s not a bet type for the faint of heart, though all PointsBetting markets do cap the total possible win and loss.