PointsBet Offers $700 in Bet Credits to Celebrate the Sportsbook’s Launch in Ohio

Sports betting enthusiasts in Ohio will be excited to hear that PointsBet, a leading sportsbook provider, will officially launch in the Buckeye State this upcoming New Year’s Day.

PointsBet is known for its innovative betting platform, which allows users to place bets on a wide range of sports and events. With its expansion into Ohio, PointsBet is bringing its extensive selection of betting options and competitive odds to a new market. Whether you’re a seasoned sports bettor or new to the game, PointsBet has something for everyone.

But wait, there’s more – PointsBet is also offering up to $700 in bet credits to users that sign up before the official launch in January. Simply sign up now and you’ll be eligible to get $200 in bet credits ($50 per week for 4 weeks) and up to $500 in bet credits ($100 per day for 5 days if your first fixed odds cash bet of the day doesn’t win). Don’t miss out on this amazing offer!

Athough you already have 700 reasons to sign up for PointsBet, here are three more why you should consider making PointsBet your go-to sportsbook in Ohio.

Wide range of betting options: PointsBet offers a wide range of betting options, including traditional bets such as moneylines, spreads, and totals, as well as more unique options like PointsBetting and multibets. This allows bettors to choose the type of bet that best suits their needs and preferences. Competitive odds: PointsBet is known for offering competitive odds on a variety of sports and events. This means that bettors have the opportunity to win more money when they place a successful bet. User-friendly platform: PointsBet’s betting platform is user-friendly and easy to navigate, making it accessible to both experienced and novice bettors. The platform also includes features like live betting and innovative new features not found elsewhere.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to get in on the action with PointsBet. Sign up now and take advantage of their generous new user offer. Click here to get started.