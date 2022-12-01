Points are Coming in the ACC Championship

Clemson vs North Carolina, 8 ET

The ACC Championship is the primetime matchup and featured on ABC this Saturday, and quite frankly, I’m a bit surprised. Mostly because I expected the SEC to have this spot, but that doesn’t matter. This should be a pretty exciting game with a lot of points being put up by both squads. It might not be the most competitive game, but it should be fun to watch!

Clemson has to be disappointed that this is the only championship they have a shot at. After losing last week to South Carolina any minuscule hope they had at being in the College Football Playoff was removed. They’ve lost two of their past four games, but take on a North Carolina team that is allowing 442 yards of offense to their opponents. That means that Clemson should be able to get pretty much anything they want. I expect them to be able to run wild on North Carolina. I also expect that DJ Uiagalelei will be able to carve up a secondary that isn’t special. How can Clemson lose this game? If they are not able to contain the passing game of North Carolina and keep up with the Tar Heels scoring, it could get ugly. I just don’t expect that to be a problem.

North Carolina isn’t in great form right now. They’ve lost their past two games and both were home games. In their most recent matchup, North Carolina State beat North Carolina by three in double overtime. The prior week, Georgia Tech beat them by four points. Over the past two games, they’ve only been able to muster a total of 44 points. Before that, they were able to beat Wake Forest and Virginia by scoring 67 points. So how do they beat a Clemson team that is likely pissed off and also better defensively? They probably don’t. They might be able to keep it close, but I don’t know that they can actually win it. I actually think they need to slow the game down if they want to win, but they probably will speed up if they fall behind.

I’m expecting to see points scored in this one. Clemson will be able to rack up points on North Carolina and then the Tar Heels will need to play more aggressively. After two tough weeks, I think North Carolina will be ready to break out. Play over 63.5.

