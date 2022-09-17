Plus Money Play on Royals vs. Red Sox

Royals vs. Red Sox, 4:10 ET

You aren’t always going to find transparency about plays – and I could simply tell you that you can go back and look for yourself how I’ve done this past week, or this season. This past week was not great, and I’ve continued to run into some tough luck. The Rockies/Cubs afternoon game yesterday was one example. Marcus Stroman picked yesterday to no hit a team through five innings… on a day that I picked that team to win the first five innings. I won’t sit here and cry about it, but that’s some of the type of streak I’m on right now. Let’s shake it.

Brady Singer is where I turn today. Singer has been one of the surprisingly good pitchers in the Majors this year. The other two surprisingly good pitchers land on the Diamondbacks. Maybe a couple on the Mets can qualify, but I digress. Singer has a 3.83 road ERA which is nearly a full run higher than his home starts. He also goes significantly less deep into ball games on the road. However, since July Singer has been as good as just about any pitcher. Over the last three months, a span of 13 starts, Singer has allowed just 22 earned runs over 80.2 innings. If he can keep that up you have to imagine that the Royals will lock him up or trade him at next year’s deadline. His worst starts of the season have come against the White Sox, but today he plays a different shade, the Red Sox a team that has two collective at-bats against him.

Rich Hill is pitching for the Red Sox. I am fairly confident he is trying to pitch a little bit for every team in the majors as he is on his 11th team. I really can’t blame him, though. The 42-year-old is still fairly effective with a 4.56 ERA and a solid enough 7-6 record. Fenway Park, however, hasn’t been very kind to him. He has allowed 27 earned runs in 41.1 innings at Boston’s home field. This, luckily for him, isn’t a night game either because he has really struggled in those. In day starts, he has a clean 2.93 ERA. After two tough outings to begin the month, he pitched well against the Orioles in his last outing. It does seem that he has a good start and then follows up with a few mediocre or bad ones.

The Royals aren’t a team you want to support but in specific situations it is okay. I said the same thing about the Rockies yesterday and it was a losing play. Losses will happen, I’ll continue to trust my process – one that has gotten me about 60 games over .500 on plays written for Outkick on the season. I’m taking the Royals first five moneyline at +105.

