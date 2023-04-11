Plus Money Play in Rockies vs. Cardinals

Videos by OutKick

Cardinals vs. Rockies, 8:40 ET

Yesterday was a nice rebound from what was a forgettable weekend. Over the weekend we went just 2-4, and 5-4 since Friday. However, yesterday the White Sox finally came through with the victory over the Twins and they got us two wins with the under 3.5 total runs. It was an ideal win with the 4-3 win over Minnesota. Now we are back for a play in the Cardinals and Rockies game.

You won’t find many people that are more blindly supportive of Miles Mikolas than I am. And, as a Cubs fan, it is frustrating. I’m not even really sure why I like him. I think part of it is that I’ve made money on him and I’m also convinced he is undervalued in the market. The Cardinals are one of those teams that might need to outhit everyone because their pitching staff isn’t going to be consistent. To start the year, the Cardinals are stumbling out of the gate. Mikolas has been absolutely rocked in his first few starts. Over just 9.1 innings he has allowed ten earned runs and 19 hits. I’m mostly concerned about the hits. You can’t allow that many baserunners. He was also better at home last season and this year both of those starts came at home. He was worse on the road last season and I kind of expect that trend to continue. His one game at Coors Field last year was a nightmare. He went 2.2 innings, allowed 14 hits and 10 earned runs.

The Rockies are a team you only want to bet on when they are at home. I don’t care to go back all of the seasons, but over the past few, they’ve usually been around or better than .500 at home and terrible on the road. Even to start this season the Rockies are 3-2 at home and 5-6 overall. I expect this trend to continue this year and think this is a good day to play the Rockies at home. Kyle Freeland is taking the ball for the Rockies and to say he has pitched well would be an understatement. In his two starts this seasons he has covered 12.2 innings and allowed only seven hits. He still hasn’t allowed an earned run either. Freeland is a guy that I faded a lot last year, but maybe two or three years ago, he was killing it at Coors, maybe he found some magic that he lost. The Cardinals have seen enough of Freeland going 18-for-69 against him, but only Taylor O’Neill and Nolan Arenado have seen good success against him.

I think this is a good chance for Kyle Freeland and how he is pitching. His current form is significantly better than what we are getting out of Mikolas. I think this game stays under the 12 runs, but with how bad Mikolas has been, who knows. I’ll take the Rockies at +145 to win the game.

