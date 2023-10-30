Plug Your Nose And Bet Raiders ATS At Lions On MNF In Week 8

Videos by OutKick

A banged-up Detroit Lions (5-2) team hosts a bad Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) squad at Ford Field on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 8. Lions Pro Bowl WR Amon-Ra St. Brown could miss Monday with the flu. Detroit C Frank Ragnow is “doubtful” for Week 8 and RB David Montgomery is out.

Las Vegas on the other hand have a clean bill of health entering Monday Night Football. Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo returns from a back injury that’s kept him out of Vegas’s 30-12 loss at the Chicago Bears last week.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) set to play vs. Lions on Monday nighthttps://t.co/tQkmx7X5AK pic.twitter.com/R2tbxsGfhZ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 28, 2023

The Lions got humbled last week when the Baltimore Ravens beat the crap of out them 38-6. Usually, this would be considered a buy-low spot for Detroit. But, no one is betting on the Raiders. And for good reason.

They got smoked by an undrafted rookie QB from a DII school in Week 7. Whereas the market expects the “Lions to take their anger out on the Raiders”. However, Raiders-Lions just feels like a game that comes down to the wire Monday.

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions Week 8

Odds courtesy of PointsBet.

Betting odds for the Raiders at Lions in NFL Week 8 as of Monday, Oct. 30th at 1:45 p.m. ET.

First of all, every one and their grandmothers are going to “tease” the Lions down or include them in a moneyline parlay with a game for later this week.

According to Pregame.com and Pro Football Focus, at least 85% of the action is on Detroit -7 (-110). I.e. the sportsbooks will be rooting for Las Vegas Monday.

Also, the Raiders are due for good turnover-luck. Las Vegas’s -10 turnover differential is last in the NFL. Turnovers in football are flukey and tend to revert back to the mean.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo makes pre-snap adjustments against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports)

That said, when you remove turnovers, the Raiders have an efficient offense. Per RBSDM.com, Las Vegas ranks 11th in offensive EPA sans turnovers, slightly ahead of Detroit, which ranks 13th.

Furthermore, the Raiders do a good job of protecting Jimmy G. Las Vegas’s offensive line is 5th in pass-blocking win rate, according to ESPN, and 1st in pressure rate. Detroit is 28th in pass rush win rate.

Lastly, if Garoppolo has time to throw, he can pick apart the Lions. Raiders WRs Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are an elite tandem. The bottom line is Las Vegas can have enough success on offense to keep Detroit from winning by margin Monday.

My prediction: Lions 24, Raiders 22

Bet 1.1 unit on the Raiders +7 (-110) at the Lions in Week 8 (1 unit = $10).

