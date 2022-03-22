Playoff Lenny Heads Back To Bucs

Leonard Fournette is re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year, $21 million deal, ESPN reports.

The running back’s deal includes $11 million guaranteed and could reach $24 million with incentives.

Sources: The #Bucs are re-signing RB Leonard Fournette, as more of Tom Brady’s friends return to Tampa. He gets a 3-year deal worth $21M up to $24M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

ESPN reports that Fournette ranked sixth among all NFL running backs with 1,266 yards from scrimmage, averaging a career-best 4.5 yards per carry, when the Bucs placed him on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after Week 15.

He missed the wild-card game and returned for the Bucs’ divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Running back Leonard Fournette, who spent Monday visiting with the New England Patriots, is re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022

He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars but was cut by ahead of the 2020 season — he then landed in Tampa.

Fournette has 3,810 rushing yards with 31 rushing touchdowns and 239 receptions for 1,696 yards and four TD catches in 63 career regular-season games.

