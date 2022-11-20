South Carolina Creates Playoff Chaos, TCU Wins Thriller, Michigan-Ohio State Survive

We thought it would be an average day of football, but the underdogs had other plans. The day started with TCU defeating Baylor as time ticked away, while Michigan also needed a last second field goal to remain undefeated. But it was South Carolina that threw a wrench into the College Football Playoff, beating 5th ranked Tennessee and ending the Vols playoff dreams.

A fantastic outing from Caleb Williams led USC to a win over UCLA. Whether it was Ohio State being taken to the wire by Maryland or Georgia struggling to score against Kentucky, Saturday was filled with non-stop action.

After Saturday, we’ve got a few teams sitting in a great spot heading into the final week of regular season play.

South Carolina Causes Playoff Chaos With Tennessee Win

Not only did South Carolina derail any chance Tennessee had at the playoffs, the Gamecocks did it in impressive fashion. Winning is one thing, but a 63-38 drumming of the Vols was not expected anywhere outside the Gamecocks’ football building. Spencer Rattler threw six touchdowns, while the Volunteers defense looked putrid.

South Carolina Fans Storm The Field After Beating Tennessee. Courtesy of Gamecock Football

Unfortunately for Tennessee, quarterback Hendon Hooker sustained a leg injury in the fourth quarter that sent him to the locker room. Josh Heupel didn’t have an update on the Vols playmaker following the game. Now, teams like Clemson and LSU are in position to further their run towards the playoffs if they can win out.

As for Tennessee, they have to somehow regroup and prepare to finish the regular season at Vanderbil. Meanwhile, South Carolina will look to cause further chaos against Clemson.

TCU Survives The Baylor Upset Bid, Playoffs Still Intact

In what turned out to be the game of the day, TCU pulled off a massive win against Baylor. Trailing 28-26 with just over a minute to play, the Horned Frogs drove the field and got into field goal range. As time was ticking off the clock, TCU ran its FG unit onto the field for the game-winner as the clock hit zero.

TCU Horned Frogs QB Max Duggan runs for yardage. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just when it looked like Sonny Dykes and his team would be out of the playoff conversation, they pulled out the win. Now, TCU plays Iowa State before heading to the Big 12 championship game. If the Horned Frogs take care of business, they’ll be playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Kudos to this team for winning another tight game.

Maryland Kept Ohio State Fans Nervous All Night

We were rewarded with another stellar game in the Big Ten, with Maryland giving Ohio State everything they had. Thanks to QB Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terps were causing offensive problems all afternoon for the Buckeyes. Maryland trailed by three with 6:36 to go, but couldn’t convert and were forced to punt. Thanks to the Ohio State defense finishing it off at the end, the Buckeyes kept their undefeated record intact, winning 43-30.

Next up, it’s the big one, with Michigan traveling to Ohio State.

Michigan Defeats Illinois On Game-Winning FG

Oh, you thought the wackiness was only happening in Waco? Nope, Illinois gave Michigan all they could handle and then some. It took the Wolverines driving down the field in the final minute, then hitting a field goal to beat Illinois. Michigan running back Blake Corum left the game due to a leg injury and his status is still up in the air for the Ohio State game.

‘EXTREMELY PISSED OFF’ BRET BIELEMA SOUNDED OFF ON OFFICIALS POSTGAME

Another wild game in college football coming down to the final seconds, on a Saturday that most thought would be subpar at best. Illinois coach Bret Bielema was fuming after the game due to perceived missed calls by the referees, which were obvious to a lot of folks. But, the Wolverines survived and will play at Ohio State next week. This one should be fun!

USC Defeats UCLA In Pac-12 Thriller

The Trojans are still alive for the College Football Playoff, defeating UCLA 48-45 in Los Angeles on Saturday. USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 470 yards and 3 touchdowns, setting up a Heisman Trophy run to close out the season.

A back and forth clash, with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson passing for 4 TD’s, but 3 costly interceptions. The Trojans looked the part on Saturday night and will have a legitimate shot at the playoff.

Next up, Notre Dame heads to the Coliseum to close out the regular season.

Georgia Plays It Close With Kentucky

This surely wasn’t the performance Kirby Smart was looking for out of his Bulldogs, but they kept Kentucky just far enough away. Winning 16-6 will not help Georgia fans ease its nerves before a massive game with LSU in two weeks. But the defense looked fantastic for most of the night. Next up, Georgia will play Georgia Tech, who knocked off North Carolina on Saturday.

How About Those Vanderbilt Commodores? Beat Florida 31-24

Give it up for Clark Lea and Vanderbilt. For the second straight week, the Dores knocked off an SEC opponent, this time handling Florida at home. This was a dominating performance from Vanderbilt, who were in control from start to finish. Also, the Dores gave us one of the calmest ‘Field Storms’ in college football history.

Awkward Moment Of The Day Goes To Texas A&M

We know that the Aggies have had the most disappointing season in college football, but Saturday brought another embarrassing moment. Not only did the Aggies struggle to beat UMass, 20-3 was the final, but fans decided to leave at halftime. Sick of watching this offense, while a slight rain fell and the temperatures dropped, Kyle Field looked almost empty for the final 45 minutes.

Even though we headed into Saturday with very low expectations, the college football gods delivered once again. From the start of the day to the end, we were treated to countless competitive games, with a massive regular season finale coming up next weekend.

I hope you soaked it all in this weekend, as the clock is ticking on this season. Prepare yourself now for a monster ‘Rivalry Week’ around Thanksgiving.