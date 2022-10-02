Player Props for Primetime Chiefs vs. Bucs

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 ET

We all get pretty hyped for a Super Bowl rematch, right? This should be the case for the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers as we’ve seen so many fun games between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Mahomes has looked great so far this season, and Brady has looked, well, not quite like himself in this season, but still fine overall.

Here are my thoughts on the game: I don’t really have a good play on the side or the total. Right now, I would lead towards the under, and I was a little surprised to see the line for the Buccaneers when the game first opened. The Buccaneers were getting 2.5 points when this opened and now are the favorites in the game. If I had to play a side now, I’d take the Chiefs in a coin toss, the points mattered that much to me. I am not going to play it – as much as I like a primetime matchup, it really isn’t worth pushing it. The Chiefs clearly want to avenge their Super Bowl loss and prove they can move the ball against the Bucs, and the Bucs will want to win after some early struggles to start the season.

My plays in this game are player props. Here is my first one: Clyde Edwards-Helaire under 35.5 rushing yards at -115. Here is my reasoning on this one. Through three games, Edwards-Helaire has received 22 attempts, so basically seven per game. The Chiefs have been in control in many of those games. They’ve also given Isiah Pacheco 17 attempts and Jerick McKinnon has another 15. So the backfield is being split. On the year, Edwards-Helaire looks good behind this offensive line, he is averaging 38.7 yards per game though because of the limited usage. He has a total of 116 yards on the year, which equals a 5.3 yards-per-carry average. Let’s take his largest run out of that – 52 yards. So now we are down to 64 yards over 21 attempts, which is equal to a 3.0 yards-per-carry average. I’m taking the under on his rushing yards against a still strong Buccaneers defense.

The other play I like in this one is Mahomes to throw more passing touchdowns than Brady. This is under the H2H player matchups on DraftKings. Mahomes right now is -110 as an underdog. The Chiefs love to throw the ball and keep it in Mahomes’s hands. I’ve already talked about their running game, but on the season, there are 10 offensive touchdowns from the Chiefs. 80% of those have come through the air. Tom Brady currently has three touchdowns in three games. Mike Evans missed one of those games, but even without Evans, this passing offense doesn’t look nearly as good as it once did. Chris Godwin is a game-time-decision, and they have big names, but as of yet, it hasn’t resulted in touchdowns for Brady and co. I’ll take Mahomes to throw more. It is a push (I believe) if they throw an equal amount.

Obligation here: player props can be lucrative, or crash and burn instantly. So can a side or total, but it is less likely, so I tend to play these at a lower investment than sides or totals. Do whatever you will with that information, but thought I should share.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024