Player Prop For Packers Vs. Giants

Packers vs. Giants, 8:15 ET

This is one of the two games taking place on Monday Night Football. Usually reserved for just one team, we now have this game going at the same time as the matchup between the Titans and Dolphins. The Packers and Giants both have some questions to answer before they head into the offseason. While I don’t think this is a great matchup, this should be a pretty interesting game overall.

The Packers moved on from Aaron Rodgers in the offseason and it was the end of an era. Now, their new era has started with Jordan Love. As you’d probably expect, it has been a bit of a mixed bag with him this season. The Packers are on a three-game winning streak and he’s directly responsible for the success with eight touchdowns in the span and no interceptions. He’s also seventh in the NFL in touchdown passes this season, while being about middle-of-the-pack in terms of yards and QBR. He is a capable rusher but doesn’t do it very often and certainly wouldn’t be considered a run-first quarterback. Love has done a solid job of spreading the ball to different targets this season as well. Six receivers have 30 or more targets this season. None of his receivers will get to 1,000 yards this year but it has been a nice balance. The Giants have one of the worst defenses in terms of yards allowed per game. They are average against the pass, but they are terrible against the run this season. The Packers have AJ Dillon and potentially Aaron Jones for this game, though it is reported he will not suit up. The Packers haven’t been very good on the ground this season. Dillon only averages 3.5 yards per carry and has just one touchdown on the season.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 23: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of the game at Ford Field on November 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Giants… where to even begin with their team? They were in the playoffs last season and even won a game on the road. The expectations were high for this team and they are just 4-8 for the season now. They did get back-to-back wins against the Commanders and Patriots. They are on their third quarterback of the year, but I’m not giving them an excuse. Daniel Jones getting injured isn’t the reason they started losing games. He was 1-4 as the starter this season, so the team was struggling with him anyway. The team has been decimated by injury, of course. Tyrod Taylor, Daniel Jones, Darren Waller, and even Graham Gano are all on Injured Reserve – among others – but again, this team struggled before all of them went down. They gave Daniel Jones a massive contract and now have to figure out if he is actually the answer for the team (he probably isn’t). Ideally, they will want to get the running game going with Saquon Barkley. The Packers are bad against the rush, one spot worse than the Giants, so Barkley could have a very nice game. If they can get that rolling a bit, it could open up play action for the Giants against a Packers team that is in the top-10 of passing defenses.

The only way for the Giants to get rolling in this game is with Barkley. I know the Packers will probably load the box and dare Tommy DeVito to beat them. I don’t expect DeVito to be able to beat the Packers pass defense. That’s the strategy teams have had against the Giants since DeVito took over and Barkley has exceeded tonight’s 70.5 rushing yards in three of the five games. I’m going to take Barkley to go over his rushing total and hope that he can break free for a couple long gains that give us a nice easy night.

