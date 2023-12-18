Player Prop For Monday Night Football

Videos by OutKick

Eagles vs. Seahawks, 8:15 ET

Last week we were able to get two Monday Night Football games, and this week we only have one game. Instead of getting two games tonight, we were blessed with three games on Saturday. I swept the plays in that schedule. The problem is that I had a reverse sweep on Sunday. I lost both of the plays I had so I’m looking to recoup a bit of that loss. Tonight, the Eagles travel across the country to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles looked like the best team in the NFC up until two weeks ago. The Eagles dropped a game to the 49ers at home and looked very overmatched. Then they headed to Dallas and got their butts kicked once again. The Cowboys at home have been very good so that is fairly excusable, but I’m not willing to forgive how embarrassed they got by the 49ers, even if San Francisco had revenge on their mind. This is going to be a tough game as well considering that they have to travel across the country and are playing a team that is fighting for a playoff position. The Eagles are likely to rely on their ground game in this one, which plays right into their wheelhouse. The Seahawks are not dead last in the league against the run, but they are in the bottom quarter of the league. They are about the same in terms of pass yardage and points allowed as well. The Eagles have a variety of ways to beat you and I think that this one is likely to see D’Andre Swift taking the ball regularly and Jalen Hurts scrambling when pressure gets close. I don’t think the Seahawks have much that can stop A.J. Brown or even DeVonta Smith from getting a deep ball and hurting them.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 30: DK Metcalf #14 and Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks react during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Lumen Field on October 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seahawks need to get rolling a little bit in this one. They’ve lost their past four games, three of which took place on the road. Two of them were pretty close, and three were technically one-score games. Last week the Seahawks were without starter Geno Smith and look likely to be without Smith again tonight. That means they have to start Drew Lock. Lock didn’t play all that poorly in his last game against the 49ers. They lost the game by eight points, but he was able to throw for two touchdowns and two interceptions. The impressive part was that he completed 71% of his passes and 269 yards. That’s solid production from someone who has had a very maligned career basically since he started. The Eagles defense isn’t exactly playing at a Super Bowl-caliber level at this point. They’ve allowed 24.7 points per game which is more than the Seahawks and can be attacked through the air. That’s a good thing for Seattle because the Eagles are without cornerback Darius Slay. That means that DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could be even more open against this defense.

I didn’t mention this earlier, but Hurts might be out of the game today. He is officially listed as questionable for the game, but my guess is that he plays. I do also think that Smith will be out for the game. I’ll lean toward the Eagles winning the game, but I think the best bet here is D’Andre Swift to go over his 59.5 rushing yards tonight. Hurts over 33.5 isn’t a bad look either, but I prefer Swift in this one.

