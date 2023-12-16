Player Prop For Broncos Vs. Lions

Videos by OutKick

Broncos vs. Lions, 8:15 ET

Talking heads on television shows don’t get a lot correct, but sometimes they come across something that is a good look. Many folks liked the way that the Lions would look this season and it wasn’t much of a surprise that they were successful after last year. Others thought the Broncos would turn the corner with Sean Payton as the head coach, and at first they looked like they couldn’t be more wrong, but lately… the Broncos look good. Tonight, the Broncos take on the Lions in Detroit.

The Broncos are sitting at 7-6 and winners of four of their past five games. The defensive turnaround from this team is nothing short of spectacular. They allowed 70 points to the Dolphins earlier in the year. Then, they allowed 28 to the Bears and 31 to the Jets – a team without Aaron Rodgers, by the way. Since October 12th though, they’ve allowed no more than 22 points in a game. That covers a span of eight games. Perhaps it was a scheme change, or maybe it was just that they all got sick of getting their butt kicked. Whatever the reason, they are locked in and doing a very good job of keeping them in games. I can’t say that the offense has been playing much better, because they are essentially playing the same as they had before. Russell Wilson has had a good season to this point. He has the fifth most touchdown passes in the league and has done a good job of not turning the ball over. The Lions are middle of the road when it comes to defense, but they have aggressive pass rushers. The good thing is that the Broncos have not allowed Wilson to get sacked. I think they should move the ball well against Detroit and putting points on the board.

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to throw the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 1, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The biggest question around the Lions is not about their defense, and really not about the offense as a whole. It is about if their quarterback, Jared Goff, is capable of leading the Lions in the playoffs. Lately, he’s been a bit up-and-down. Both games where he struggled came against a Bears team that has also turned around their defense. In those two games, he has thrown five interceptions. The other two games, he completed 65% of passes and four touchdowns. They have a great combo of running backs that they throw out at opponents and there really hasn’t been a defense that has completely shut down the Lions this season. The biggest question I have in this one is not about the offense, it is about the defense. The Broncos offense isn’t one of the best in the league, but they are more respectable and versatile than many as well. If the Lions fail to get pressure on Wilson, I think that Denver will pick apart the coverage. Wilson is too smart and too good of a player to give time.

The Lions are coming off of a loss to their division rivals. In fact, their two losses in their past five games have come against division rivals. I think this should be a good game, but more than anything on a side or total in this game, I like a player prop. The Broncos rank dead last against the run – and some of that has been due to the start of the season – but I think there are still gaps they need to fill. I’m going to take Jahmyr Gibbs to go over 50.5 rushing yards in this game. He has eclipsed this number in three straight and seven of his 11 games this year. Back him to make it eight of 12.

