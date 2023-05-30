Player Prop For Braves Vs. Athletics

Videos by OutKick

Braves vs. Athletics, 9:40 ET

Baseball can be a very frustrating sport to bet on. You can have the right read on something and then still get burned because of one bad inning. Yesterday, I decided the under was a better bet than taking the Twins, but I was wrong, the bullpen melted down, the game went to extras and the game, and my bet got burned. Today, I’m shifting to a player prop in the Braves vs. Athletics.

No one wants to watch the Athletics play baseball. I mean, if you can even call the product they are putting on the field baseball. They have only won 11 games this season and there isn’t much reason for any type of optimism with the team. The most exciting news to come from Oakland in the past two years has been that two fans were having sex in the bleachers. If there was a fan for the Athletics, I’d feel bad for them, but I’ve never actually met one in real life. The Braves are basically the exact opposite of the Athletics. The Braves are hoping to play for the World Series at the end of the year. They are off to a good start and I don’t envision anyone catching them this year. Their team has been good both offensively and with the pitching staff. If they do anything less than sweep the Athletics, this will be a disappointment.

JP Sears takes the mound for the Athletics vs Braves. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Braves are sending out starter Bryce Elder to the bump to take on the Athletics. Elder has been good for the Braves this year. He has had 10 starts on the season, but has a record of just 3-0. It is a bit shocking, considering he’s allowed three earned runs or more just twice on the season. He’s gone at least five innings in every start as well, so he has qualified for a win in each game, and the Braves are 8-2 in his starts. How he has just three wins is kind of crazy, but shows just how meaningless that stat is. The Athletics are sending JP Sears to take on the Braves. In his 10 starts, the Athletics are 2-8. He is 0-3, so the exact reverse of the Elder starts. Sears has pitched well over the past three contests with two or fewer earned runs allowed in those three starts. I think the Braves have a good chance to beat him though.

Sure, you can bet the Braves to win today, and even throw them in a parlay, but I have a better angle for the game today. The only issue is that this line isn’t available at all books. I’m getting it from DraftKings. I’m backing Bryce Elder to record a win at +125.

