Playboy Titan Hugh Hefner’s Lakers Championship Ring Now Up For Auction

Hugh Hefner’s 2000 Los Angeles Lakers ring is going up for sale. Just don’t ask where it’s been.

The championship hardware belonging to the late Playboy magazine mogul appeared on SCP Auctions on Monday, with a starting bidding price of $7,500.

Hugh Hefner's 2000 Lakers championship 14K gold ring given to him by former team owner Jerry Buss is shining in our 2022 Fall Premier 🤩



Current Bid: $8,250



BID HERE: https://t.co/ZJzuetqIv8#LakeShow #NBA #whodoyoucollect pic.twitter.com/AM01Rz9ugZ — SCP Auctions (@SCPAuctions) November 30, 2022

Commemorating the 1999-2000 Lakers team that defeated coach Larry Bird’s Indiana Pacers in six games, Hefner’s ring — given to him by longtime Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss — has a 14-karat band, complete with radiant diamonds on its face and the name “HEFNER” carved on the side.

Considering it was also Kobe Bryant’s first championship and the start of the Lakers dynasty, selling the ring for under $10K sounds like a bargain!

The item’s description read, in part:

“The 1999-2000 Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season with 67 wins, finishing with the most wins since the 1971–72 L.A. team that won a franchise record 69 games.

“The Lakers clinched the top playoff seed for the 25th time in franchise history, and the first in nine years. Center Shaquille O’Neal was named Most Valuable Player of the regular season and a 21-year-old Kobe Bryant earned All-NBA Defensive First Team while emerging as one of the NBA’s young superstars.”