Playboy Cuts Ties With Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa After Disgusting Tweets Mocking Terrorist Attack In Israel

Playboy has shown Mia Khalifa the exit after she sent disgusting tweets during a massive terrorist attack in Israel.

The former porn star, who is Lebanese, faced serious criticism after she sent tweets mocking the situation on the ground in Israel as Hamas terrorists murdered more than 900 Israelis over the weekend.

One tweet claimed “the Zionist apartheid regime is being brought down by guerrilla fighters in fake Gucci shirts – the biopics of these moments better reflect that.”

I can’t believe the Zionist apartheid regime is being brought down by guerrilla fighters in fake Gucci shirts – the biopics of these moments better reflect that — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Other tweets told people out in the streets filming the killing to shoot horizontally and referred to the Hamas terrorists as “freedom fighters.”

Khalifa had tweeted a photo of Hamas fighters in a truck calling it “Renaissance painting,” according to the Daily Mail, but the tweet now appears to have been deleted.

Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Zionist settlers in occupied land and stolen homes this morning: https://t.co/XtwnqWZSEx — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Playboy cuts ties with Mia Khalifa.

Well, her tweets during the massacre of innocent Israeli men, women and children have now cost her a relationship with Playboy.

“We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform. Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women, and children. At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand her words and actions have consequences,” Playboy announced in an email sent to users, according to the Daily Mail.

Her page is no longer found on the company’s website, according to the same report.

Playboy cuts ties with Mia Khalifa after tweets mocking a massive terrorist attack in Israel. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Khalifa tried to walk back her comments.

Despite sending tweets that referred to the Hamas terrorists as “freedom fighters” and “guerrilla fighters,” Mia Khalifa attempted to walk back her previous tweets.

She tweeted Monday night that she was not supporting the massacre and terrorist attack. She was simply supporting Palestinians.

“I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is enticing spread of violence, I specifically said freedom fighters because that’s what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day,” the former porn star claimed.

There’s just one problem for Mia. The internet is forever, and her tweets from the weekend are still up. People can read them for themselves and decide what they think. They seem pretty clear to me.

I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is enticing spread of violence, I specifically said freedom fighters because that’s what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day https://t.co/U9mLwzqnnT — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 9, 2023

While Khalifa has now attempted to do damage control, it seems unlikely to move the needle. She didn’t even take down tweets calling Hamas terrorists murdering children and parading bodies of women “freedom fighters” and “guerrilla fighters in fake Gucci shirts.” You can say what you want, but don’t be surprised when companies and people don’t want to associate with someone who mocks the massacre of innocent people.