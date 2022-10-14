Play Under in Kansas vs. Oklahoma

Kansas vs. Oklahoma, 12 ET Saturday

What an embarrassing year for the Sooners. In a normal year, you’d probably expect Kansas to be 3-3 and Oklahoma to be 5-1, but those are reversed this year. At the beginning of the season, I honestly assumed this would be an easy win for Oklahoma. Nothing has come easy for them this season, unfortunately.

Oklahoma hasn’t won a conference game yet. They were certainly upset by Kansas State, and then they were absolutely embarrassed by TCU and Texas. Over those two games, the defense, which should’ve been strong, has allowed 104 points. How much has their offense put up? Just 24 and all of those came against TCU. In fairness to them, their starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, was not available for the game. He’s been good and he should be back this week which will certainly give the Sooners a boost. Oklahoma will have their hands full with trying to stop the multifaceted approach of the Jayhawks. This is somewhat of a make-or-break game for the Sooners. Even if they win the game, this isn’t something that will save their season, which is likely over, but maybe they can go into next year with momentum or get a nice bowl game.

Kansas is dealing with an issue of their own right now. Starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels, is having a fantastic season. The problem is, he was knocked out of the game and is not expected to be in this one. Luckily for them, Jason Bean stepped into the game and was amazing. He threw for four touchdowns and just one interception while going 16-for-24 on attempts. They will likely need to have him replicate that production in order for the Jayhawks to win the game. After winning the first five games of the season, they competed well but fell a bit short against #17 TCU. They still have a great rushing attack, but they might miss Daniels here more. Bean was good last week getting 53 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempt, but Daniels keeps more plays alive in my opinion.

Oklahoma is still struggling to figure things out. Their defense looks bad, their offense looks lost, and they’ve been challenged by their coach this week. Kansas lost their starting quarterback, but now have a backup that looks great. I can’t support taking either team on the spread. I’m taking the under 62.5 in the game.

