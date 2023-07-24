Play Under In Division Matchup

Videos by OutKick

Rangers vs. Astros, 8:10 ET

It is hard to single out one series as if it is very important when we are barely at the end of July. Sure, no one can win the division this week, but wins this week could go a long way toward the momentum needed in order to take the division down. If you like watching games with meaning in July, and who doesn’t, this matchup between the Rangers and Astros is an important one.

The Rangers come into this game three games up on the Astros and this is game eight of the 13 that are scheduled between the two teams. The Rangers have produced one of the biggest turnarounds of the year and are the best hitting team in baseball. They’ve been able to have solid results from their pitching staff, something that seems to have been a struggle for years prior to this. The Astros are a team everyone knows about. They are the World Series defending champions and even after a slower start to the season, they are back to playing their dominating baseball. You have to assume both of these teams will make the playoffs, however, the order is still to be determined. I think that the Astros pitching staff has done an admirable job even though they lost last year’s Cy Young winner as he left in free agency. Their hitting has gotten better as the season has gone along, but they aren’t quite at the level of the Rangers.

It may not be the playoffs yet, but the Rangers are going to battle the Astros in a three-game set starting Monday. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Tonight the Rangers are sending out Jon Gray to the mound with a 6-5 record and a 3.31 ERA. He has been phenomenal on the road this season with a 2.31 ERA over eight starts and just 12 earned runs allowed over his 46.2 innings. He has allowed at least four runs in four of his past six starts this season. He has faced Houston twice this season and he has allowed six earned runs over eight innings. His most recent start against the Astros saw him go six innings and allow five earned runs. That was a home start, where he has struggled. The Astros combat him with Brandon Bielak. The Astros righty has a 3.46 ERA overall, but he has a 2.87 home ERA. He has been sharp lately too with just two runs allowed in his past 17.2 innings. Bielak has not faced the Rangers this season, and their hitters have just one hit against him in nine at-bats.

I’m not sure that either team has an edge in this game, but I’m going to play the under 9 in this game. I think we should see a low score in it. The only problem I have is that I’m not overly confident that either pitcher goes super deep into the game. I think the Astros are probably the team I lean towards to with the game, but I’ll play the under and that’s it.

