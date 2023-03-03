Play This Risky +140 Dog Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Kraken vs. Blue Jackets, 7:00 ET

It hasn’t always been pretty, and yesterday was that exact situation, but we pulled out yet another victory and continue to be red hot in hockey. We took the Kraken yesterday against Detroit and they were able to escape with a win in overtime over the Red Wings. It was an entertaining game, but the best part was that we were able to escape with a win. We are going to focus on another Seattle game today.

We talked about the Kraken a bit in yesterday’s article, but not everyone reads every article, so let me do a little recap about them. They are leading, but still fighting for, a wild card spot. This has been a good season for them and they’ve pushed their road record to 19-9-3. They’ve actually been better on the road than they have at home. Yesterday was the second consecutive win for the Kraken but it didn’t come easy against the Red Wings took them to overtime and it was a high scoring 5-4 battle. I am guessing that they will start Philipp Grubauer, but it could be any of their goalies at this point. Grubauer got the win last night but he did not start the game. He came in during the second period and then was able to stop 16 of 17 shots he faced. He faced the Blue Jackets in the only game the two teams played this season and was able to escape with a 3-1 victory.

The Blue Jackets are not a very good team. At just 20-35-6 on the year, Columbus is not in playoff contention and is just looking forward to the offseason at this point. They are winners of two of the past three games. Their one loss was an overtime game, so in my opinion, they are actually playing much better than normal. They have the rest advantage as Seattle played yesterday and Columbus hasn’t played since February 28th. That doesn’t always mean anything, but this is the third game in four days for the Kraken so there could be some tiredness here. The concern I have in this game is with Elvis Merzlikins. The goalie for the Blue Jackets is not great this season, allowing 4.10 goals against per game. In fact over his past 12 games, he’s allowed at least three goals in 11 of the 12 games.

I’m not going to run and play scared in this one. I may come on here tomorrow and tell you I forced it or it was a mistake, but something is telling me this is a Blue Jackets game. I’m going to back them to win at +140. Another option might be the over 6.5. I think the Kraken probably should score at least three goals. If the Blue Jackets can use the rest advantage in the final period we should be able to escape with a 4-3 victory.

