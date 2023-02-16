Play this +170 Underdog Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Flyers vs. Kraken, 9:00 ET

We’ve actually won our past two NHL plays which is a nice feeling. I still am not going to go out bragging about it, I just think I might have found a couple of spots that worked out. They were both plus money plays too, which always makes me happy. Hockey is a work in progress, but as with anything that I bet on, part of it is the money, but the excitement, for me, comes about being correct.

The Flyers haven’t played in quite some time so they should be nice and refreshed for this game. If you consider that they also haven’t played much since the All-Star Break, just four games, and now they have has three games off. Traveling across the country is not easy on most teams, but I would think with the extra rest they were able to adjust to the time zone changes. They also just played the Kraken recently and lost at home 4-3. Philadelphia has been decent on the road with a 11-9-7 away record, and they’ve been pretty average this season overall. I do think this is a sneaky good spot for them despite the way that they are playing. They’ve lost three of their four games post All-Star break, but every single game they’ve played in has been a one goal game. If they have Carter Hart in the net I think they should have a good chance to win – the safer play would be the puck line though.

The Kraken are doing really well this season with a 30-18-6 record overall, but they don’t seem that great as a home team this year with just a 13-10-3 record on their home ice. Their goalie tonight is expected to be Philipp Grubauer. While he has a tolerable goals against average – 2.91 per game – it hasn’t resulted in a great win/loss record. He only has a .900 save percentage too. He might be performing better because Seattle has a good defense. Grubauer has been in net for three of the past four games. The Kraken are just 1-2 in those games. He’s been okay at home, but I think he has a chance to struggle in this game. He did play against the Flyers the other night in the game I mentioned and he only had to face 18 shots, but he allowed three goals.

If the Flyers can get a few more shots against him this game, the Kraken are at risk of losing the game. I’m not convinced that Grubauer is a great goalie. I am going to back the Flyers in this one on the moneyline. I understand people might think this is a stupid pick or illogical, but +170 seems a bit too high to me and the value is there on Philly. I’ll take my shot with them.

