Play the Under in Titans vs. Colts

Titans vs. Colts, 1 ET

Both of these teams finally made some noise in Week 3 with a win and now they are facing each other in a division that people are starting to think might go towards the Jaguars. I’ll be the first to tell you I won’t be betting on Jacksonville to win that division. I don’t know that it is worth betting on either of these guys right now, but I do have a bet for this game.

The Titans are coming off of a home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. As I’ve said before, they play a half of football. In this one they just so happened to be good enough in that half to win the game. After scoring all 24 of their points in the first half, they didn’t put anything else up the rest of the game. That’s the second consecutive game that they didn’t score at all in a half. They’ve only played three games. In their first one, they only scored seven in the second half and that caused them to lose the game to the Giants. Derrick Henry looked solid in this game and Tannehill only turned the ball over once, which makes a big difference, but their offense still looks rather pedestrian.

The Colts fans might actually be wishing that Carson Wentz was still under center for them. Matt Ryan has not been very good this year, but he has guided them to a 1-1-1 record. Part of the problem is that he already has been sacked 12 times and has more interceptions thrown than touchdowns. This could’ve been a look ahead spot from the Chiefs, but no matter what it was, it was a victory for the Colts. After a big output in his first game Jonathan Taylor has only been able to muster 125 yards his last two games – that’s 36 less yards than he had in the opener. The Colts have also yet to score over 20 points on the season. I will say their defense has kind of a “bend but don’t break” look to them.

I have to take the under in this game. A divisional matchup usually means that the teams know more about each other’s offenses and play calling. While unders aren’t very fun to root for, they still cash the same as any other ticket. Neither has a great passing game, so we should see the clock moving with a lot of rushing attempts. I’ll play under 42.5 (now at 43).

