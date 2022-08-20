Play the Under in this Division Matchup

The White Sox really cannot afford to lose any more games. They are just a few games out of the division lead. They’ve struggled against their own division, specifically the Guardians and Twins. They really need to work on getting it together if they want to capture the division – a division they should’ve captured with ease this season.

Johnny Cueto has been turning in great outing after great outing for the White Sox. He has only one game on the season that he’s allowed more than three earned runs. He only has three starts on the season that he’s not provided a quality start – one of those was a relief appearance. So really, he has 14 of 16 outings as quality starts. The problem is, Cueto is just 5-5 on the season. While the win-loss record isn’t everything in baseball, it does show a bit that the White Sox hitters aren’t doing enough for him. Against the Guardians, he did have a quality start, but the White Sox lost the game. He’s better on the road, so maybe he can allow two runs instead of the three he allowed the first time.

Shane Bieber has been strong for the Guardians, and he’s been awesome in August. He’s had three starts, covering 20 innings, and allowed just four earned runs. He has faced the White Sox three times this season, his worst start came in the most recent one. He gave up six earned runs in six innings. That game came in Chicago. It is a bit different than his splits as his home starts haven’t been as good as the road ones. However, in his two home starts against the Sox, he has 15 innings and allowed just two earned runs, one in each game. They won both of those.

This game is screaming under to me. Play under 7.5 at -120.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024