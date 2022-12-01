Play the Under in Georgia vs. LSU

LSU vs. Georgia, 4 ET

I was looking at the odds a few days ago and saw that the Georgia Bulldogs are -150 to take the National Championship. It seems like you’d be foolish to not bet that immediately. Even if they lose this game, I have to imagine that they are going to still be in the College Football Playoffs. Last year they lost and they still made it on the path to the championship.

LSU comes into this game off of a bad loss to Texas A&M. It isn’t that Texas A&M is a bad program, but there is no reason for LSU to lose a game by 15 against them. Maybe this was a look-ahead game for them and they weren’t focused enough, but either way this was a bad loss before having to face the best team in the country. LSU was in the game until the fourth quarter when they somewhat fell apart. The only question in this game is how much LSU will lose by. They certainly are not going to win this game. They have a really good quarterback, but Georgia’s defense is so good that it will be hard for Jayden Daniels to make a difference. This could be one of those games that proves he is an NFL quarterback though, he could pull off some magic and show that he can complete throws when needed and also scramble to keep plays alive.

Georgia comes into the matchup having won every game this season and not really struggling in too many games. Last year, they lost this SEC Championship game to Alabama. They will not let that happen two years in a row. I also think that this is one of the games where Georgia’s offense will excel because LSU’s defense isn’t great. Stetson Bennett still looks like a game manager to me, but maybe that’s all he is being asked to do. It is possible for the Bulldogs offense to do great, they average 38.3 points per game this season, but lately, they’ve looked like they aren’t trying super hard to score. Almost like they are just resting or playing cautiously for the upcoming playoffs.

I don’t really like Georgia to win by 17+ points in this game, but is it that shocking if they did? Not really. Instead, I’m taking the game to be under 51. I expect Georgia to keep the pace slow and I would think LSU will try to be methodical in dissecting the offense. Play the under.

