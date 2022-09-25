Play the Under for Sunday Night Baseball

Red Sox vs. Yankees, 7:08 ET

It was bound to happen, we didn’t have a great day in MLB yesterday. Even on what wasn’t a great day we grabbed 1-2 and were just three outs away from a 2-1 day before the Orioles grabbed a run in their last at-bat to spoil the day. The season isn’t done yet, but I am getting very close to being 70 games over .500 on the year. Let’s try and get a little closer today.

Most eyes will not be focused on the pitching in this game, but for betting that’s what we need to start our concern with. Aaron Judge is getting all of the attention in his chase for 61 right now. Will he get it on national television against Brayan Bello? I think it is somewhat unlikely – Bellow has only allowed one home run on the year. That doesn’t mean he isn’t giving up runs. He has allowed 25 in 47.1 innings which is good for a 4.75 ERA. Right now, though, he is pitching very well. Over his last 21.1 innings this month, he has allowed just four earned runs. He has allowed 20 hits though, so he is working his way out of trouble. In his most recent start against the Yankees, he went five innings and allowed three unearned runs while scattering six hits. The Bronx Bombers won that game 5-3.

The always interesting-to-watch Nestor Cortes is starting tonight for the Yankees. He seems to really like pitching in New York as his ERA is a strong 2.30 and he has allowed just five of his 16 home runs there. He has had a nice August going 14 innings and allowing just four earned runs. This will be the first time he faces Boston at home this season. In two road starts, he was fine in one (that was the 5-3 game I mentioned earlier) and not so strong in the other. I do think it makes a big difference in this game that he is pitching at home. The Red Sox also have nothing left to play for, but that doesn’t mean they will want to let the Yankees win.

I think this game is an under. We have a total of 8 which the Yankees lineup can usually score on their own in almost any game. We will see if Bello is a big game pitcher or not as the nationally televised games can throw some people off, but Cortes should carry his end of the bargain. I’m taking the game at under 8 at -115.

