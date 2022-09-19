Play the Total in Titans vs. Bills

Titans vs. Bills, 7:15 ET

The NFL week 2 was better than week 1, but that really wasn’t hard to do. Unfortunately, the Bears couldn’t put any offense together against the Packers and put us just a 2-2 on Sunday, but we did hit Aaron Jones for anytime touchdown scorer so that was a nice prop we were able to get. Tonight we have the odd two-game Monday Night Football Slate.

The Titans started their season with quite the disaster of a game. After leading much of the way they fell to the New York Giants as they gave up a late touchdown. Now, the Giants look better than they did last season, but the Titans should’ve won that game, especially at home. The Titans did the same thing that I’ve been talking about for years – they play really well for one half and then they play terribly in the other half. Guessing which half is always difficult, though. They went into halftime with a 13-0 lead and lost the game 21-20. Much was made about Ryan Tannehill losing his primary receiving target (and one of his secondary options in Julio Jones), but he was fine with a 266-yard, two-touchdown performance. I don’t think Dontrell Hilliard’s performance is sustainable – he only had four targets and two went for touchdowns. The bigger concern I have is that Robert Woods only had two targets as well. That’s their number one receiver. We have to wait and see what happens, I suppose, but I have very little confidence in the Titans.

The Buffalo Bills came out in the first game and looked as good as advertised. There were some hiccups with turnovers, but overall, they look good. Their defense will be pretty good overall, and the offense will get much of the exposure for the entire year. Josh Allen threw for almost 300 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the opener. He also was their leading rusher, which I do think could cause some issues long-term. Devin Singletary needs to be more involved in the offense. Stefon Diggs and Allen have a very special connection and continue to display that in the passing game on a weekly basis. There is talk that Gabe Davis is going to be out of the game so that probably increases the number of targets Diggs gets, not necessarily the new addition of Jamison Crowder or Isaiah McKenzie.

In this game, I think we see a better effort from the Titans. They may have already been looking forward to the game and that may have caused the loss to the Giants. I think 10 points is too much, but I thought that in the game last night. Instead, I’m going to play over 47.5 points.

I personally will not play a prop in this one. I think the result of the first score will likely be a Titans field goal at +275, but I will pass on it.