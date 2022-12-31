Play the Total in Los Angeles Matchup

Rams vs. Chargers, 4:25 ET

The battle of Los Angeles looked a hell of a lot more exciting coming into the year than it does right now. The Rams are a pathetic 5-10 and the Chargers have already clinched a playoff spot so them winning doesn’t even really matter. They could still get a home game, so there is some reason remaining for them to try in this one.

The Rams won last week. Let me correct that a bit, the Rams kicked the crap out of the Broncos last week. It was a 51-14 drubbing of the Denver squad that has underperformed all season. This isn’t a home game for the Rams, but it is a “home” game because they will still be in their own stadium. So, even though they are just 1-5 on the road, I’m not sure that it really counts as being an issue here. Baker Mayfield looked really sharp in his game against the Broncos last week with two touchdowns and 230 yards, but I was most encouraged by the 24 out of 28 passes that he completed. Cam Akers ran wild on the Broncos but I think he probably has a tougher time in this game. They should still be able to compete in the game, but I don’t see them winning it.

I mentioned in the opening paragraph that the Chargers still have something to play for – they clinched a playoff spot last week, but they still need to win in order to have a shot at a home game in the playoffs. It isn’t solely dependent on them winning, but that’s one of the steps. They are better than the banged-up and injury-riddled Rams squad, so they should win this game. Justin Herbert is having a good year and Austin Eckler keeps doing his thing, even if it comes in spurts of great games and then some mediocre games. Still, this defense of the Rams isn’t the same as the one that won the Super Bowl last year. They have holes, and though it might take a bit of work to find or exploit them, they are certainly there. Avoid Jalen Ramsey in the passing game, and you’re probably going to have an easier day.

I am taking over 41 in this one. I do like the way the Rams have looked in the past few weeks with Mayfield under center, but I’m not sold they will be able to beat this Chargers team, maybe they can cover though. Maybe the Chargers want a road playoff game, their record is better on the road than at home anyway, but I think they try to take this game down. I just don’t have a good look at the side and think the total is a better play.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024