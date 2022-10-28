Play the Total in East Carolina vs. BYU

East Carolina vs. BYU, 8 ET

You don’t always need big names to want to watch a game. East Carolina probably has no one that you’ve ever heard of and isn’t a school you’d normally think about. However, they are having a nice year. BYU is probably the school you are more familiar with, but this isn’t a great year for their program as they sit at just 4-4.

East Carolina started the season 3-3 and have taken the past two games to push their record to 5-3. Their offense has been in just about every game of the season with the exception of a struggle against Tulane, that honestly was kind of unexplainable. On the season, they’ve average 33 points per game and have kept up with some strong teams like UCF, Memphis, and USF. This is just their second road game of the season, however they did have a win against South Florida that was at a neutral site. I think it could be a bit of an adjustment for them to go on the road and play again. BYU does have a decent secondary and East Carolina might not be quite as good offensively against the other teams that BYU has already faced.

BYU is not playing very well right now. The loss to Notre Dame was understandable. Then they were embarrassed by an Arkansas team that they should’ve beaten. Then last week, they played terribly against Liberty. It wasn’t a schedule thing, or a home/road type of deal, they just haven’t played a good game of football in the past three weeks. I think normally you’d see a higher spread even against a solid East Carolina team. I think the defense is good enough to get some stops, but it is possible that this turns into a track meet for both teams and they just run up and down the field the whole game.

I’m taking the over 62 for this game. BYU hasn’t played well lately and East Carolina has shown they can score on good teams. They are dynamic enough to pull off an upset, but this also has the possibility that BYU rebounds and makes whatever adjustments they need to make and cover the game. I could see this being an overtime game which will help with the total. I’ll take the over.

