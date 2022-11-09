Play the Total in Buffalo vs. Central Michigan

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan, 7:00 ET

We had a play last night in the MAC game and we were able to take that down as Ball State covered that game. To tell the truth, I was watching the live line on my phone and saw that it went up to Ball State getting 13.5 points about five minutes into the game and it was still 0-0. I was grabbed it again there because it didn’t make much sense for the line, so a nice double win on the game. Unfortunately, it fell a bit short on the over.

Tonight we see a Buffalo team that just lost to Ohio last week in a 45-24 blowout. Their offense is very good and they match up well with Central Michigan’s offensive output. However, outside of a couple of games, they have struggled to stop most opponents from putting up points. Even with their defense allowing opponents to get most of what they want, the offense has been able to post 30 points per game on average and pull out victories. This is a bad stretch of games for Buffalo though as this is their fourth road game in five weeks. That’s a lot of travel on a team. I think that Buffalo has a strong offense, but the Central Michigan defense may make it difficult to get rolling in the game. It is a really important game for Buffalo though as they want to play in a Bowl Game and they want to stay in first place in their conference.

Central Michigan somehow won their game last week over Northern Illinois despite having four turnovers in it. Their record would indicate they aren’t a very good team either, with just a 3-6 record. They even lost to Bowling Green a couple of weeks ago. This is a team that Buffalo was able to hold to just seven points on the road. Central Michigan also lost to Toledo 38-17. When Buffalo played them, they won 34-27. Those aren’t always clear indicators of how the teams will play against each other, but it is always interesting to see the comparison. Central Michigan’s offense probably will be able to score on Buffalo but I don’t expect every drive to result in points.

This is going to be a close game, but I think Central Michigan probably wins the game. I don’t think I’d play the side because at this point you’re probably just guessing. Buffalo should be tired, but Central Michigan is not a better squad. I’m going to instead play the under on the game. At 54 points, I think the game slows down a bit and tightens up too much to get over this total.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024