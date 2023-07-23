Play The Over In Toronto/Seattle

Videos by OutKick

Blue Jays vs. Mariners, 4:10 ET

That’s more like it. A very solid 2-0 easy, no real sweat, day on the diamond and we are looking to keep it rolling on Sunday. I’m not going back to either series that I played a game in yesterday, though both have potential plays, so check my Twitter in case I do share something about them. Today, I’m looking at an angle for the game between the Blue Jays and the Mariners.

Toronto is one of the better teams in baseball, but right now, they are in a bit of a slump. Over the last five games, they’ve come out victorious just once. The travel to Seattle isn’t the worst trip for them, but they’ve stumbled with back-to-back losses and now are on the verge of being swept. I do think the Blue Jays are better than the Mariners, but every team has ups and downs. Right now, Toronto is on the down swing and needs to snap out of it before they fall to far in the AL East battle. The issue is that they have Alek Manoah taking the ball today and he has been absolutely brutal. Manoah, a leader in the AL pitching scene last year is 2-8 and has a 6.18 ERA. I don’t really know if this is due to him struggling with the pitch clock, hitters figuring him out, or some sort of undisclosed injury. Maybe last year was just a complete fluke and he isn’t actually a good pitcher. This will be his third start since his return from the minors after his demotion. He’s allowed four earned runs over three innings to the Padres and one earned run over six innings to the Tigers. The Mariners are much closer to the Padres rather than the Tigers.

Alek Manoah has really struggled this season. (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Seattle is desperately clawing their way into the playoff race. This season it certainly helps that there are three Wild Card spots. The division is likely going to be won by the Astros or Rangers, and I’d imagine that the other will make a Wild Card spot. Winning games like this could help them go a long way in the race because they might be fighting with the Blue Jays for a spot in the playoffs. They have what it takes, but they really haven’t been able to stay that much further than a few spots above or below .500. Today, Bryan Woo takes the bump and is looking to close out the sweep against the Mariners. Woo is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA over just eight starts. He also has a 5.79 home ERA. Most of that was due to his most recent start against the Twins when he allowed six earned runs over 3.1 innings. This came after he posted back-to-back quality starts, so maybe it was just a bad one. I do think Woo has decent enough stuff, but it is hard to face this Blue Jays lineup.

I’m expecting both offenses to have the edge in this game and I’ll take the over 8.5 in the game. Manoah has been allowing too many runs to opponents this season and Woo will give up a few runs at the very least. The over is probably the best way to play this game, and I unfortunately don’t have a play on the side.

