Play the Over in Nashville vs. Ottawa

Predators vs. Senators, 7:30 ET

I don’t want to say I’m the greatest hockey handicapper ever, but I do have a 100% winning rate currently. Before I get ahead of myself, I’ve put together two articles for Outkick and I’ve gotten two relatively easy wins. Call it beginner’s luck, call it whatever, but I’ll take the two wins and see where I go from here. It is possible this is a disaster long term, so fade or follow at your own risk.

Nashville comes into this game as winners of their past three games. They’ve even won four of their past five with the only loss coming in an overtime game at Las Vegas. They are in pretty decent form and have a nice chance here to take down an Ottawa team that isn’t exactly struggling but is by no means surging either. Nashville will put Juuse Saros in the net to try and stop the Ottawa attack. Saros is 14-10-5 on the season and has a strong .918 save percentage. He’s not quite allowing three goals per game, but has given up at least three goals in eight of his past 13 games. In 12 games on the road this season, Saros has allowed 36 goals, compared to 43 in 17 home starts. It seems like it will be a good idea to look at the Senators team total and see if we can find some value there.

The Senators are 18-18-3 overall on the year and have been about average at home on the campaign as well. They are 3-2 over their past five games with one of those wins coming in overtime. They’ve scored three goals in four of their past five games as well. They are skating pretty well currently and I think the offense is finding a rhythm in power plays. They have scored three or fewer goals in 11 of their 21 games at home this season. They are sending Cam Talbot into mind the pipes in this one. On the year, he is 10-10-1 and has a nice 2.89 goals allowed per game average. He is coming off a bad performance where he allowed five goals in his last game against the Kraken. Since the beginning of December, he has allowed three or more goals in seven of his past 12 games.

I like the over in this game at just 6 goals. I think we could see both teams put up over three goals as neither goaltender is playing dominant right now. In fact, if you look at the team totals for both teams, the juice is heavy on the over 2.5 for both. If both are expected to score 3 goals, I’m a bit surprised that the line isn’t at 6.5. I’m taking the over in it.

