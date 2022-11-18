Play the Over in Cowboys vs. Vikings

Cowboys vs. Vikings, 4:25 ET

I guess everyone is expecting a huge drop off to come for the Vikings in this game. We saw them get an emotional and crazy victory against the Bills last week and now they take on the Cowboys. The Cowboys are coming off of an overtime loss to the Packers where they were at the expense of some questionable calls that ultimately led to the loss.

The Cowboys have had a strange season. Week one was pretty bad for them overall and they lost Dak Prescott for a while. When he went down, Cooper Rush was able to take over the team and hold the team up until Dak got back. On the year, the Cowboys defense has been good, but the past two games they haven’t looked as great as they did early in the year. They are doing very well against the pass, but it could be difficult for them to try and stop Justin Jefferson who is quickly becoming the best receiver in the NFL. In order for the Cowboys to win this game, expect them to throw the ball on the Vikings – a team that is creating a lot of turnovers, but giving up over 280 passing yards per game on the year. I’d be looking at all CeeDee Lamb props for the game.

The Vikings are trending toward a loss. What does that mean? Well, in the past few weeks, they won a game against the Bills in a lucky fashion, they squeaked psat the Commanders, and they beat the Cardinals, Dolphins, and Bears all by only one score. None of the games have seen them be super dominating, which means they are probably on the verge of not having everything work out and they will lose. What better time than the week after being the team everyone expects to be in the Super Bowl. They’ve also had some brutal travel in the past few weeks which won’t help them. Now, winning the games is all that matters, covering spreads doesn’t. At least for them, for us, covering spreads is the only thing that matters.

I don’t think the Vikings win this game. The Cowboys are also in a bad spot coming into this game and now going on their third game against the NFC North in a row. But, do you really want to bet against this team right now against a Dallas team that fell to a bad Packers squad? I’m taking the over in the game as these teams can both put up points and I expect the defenses to be tired. Play over 47.5 points.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024