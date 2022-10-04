Play the Over in Athletics vs. Angels

Angels vs. Athletics, 9:40 ET

I had such high hopes for the Angels this season, and just like that, they were terrible all year. The Athletics really didn’t have hope and traded away most of their talent before and during the season. Maybe next year for both of these teams, but right now, they have one last game together.

Michael Lorenzen is pitching for the Angels. He has been very successful in his home starts for the year, but on the road, he has kind of sucked. Over eight starts, he has allowed 31 earned runs in just 43 innings. He returned from injury in September and was pretty solid with four starts over 20.2 innings and seven earned runs allowed. One team that he has really done well against is Oakland. In three starts on the year he has gone 18 innings and allowed just one earned run. He also has allowed 11 hits and six walks, so there have been some bullets dodged. His most recent start was against Oakland (at home) and he went five innings and allowed just one unearned run.

Cole Irvin was once awesome in Oakland. Now, he has stumbled a bit in the second half of the season at home. In two of his last three home starts, he has allowed seven and nine earned runs. September was a tough month for him as it was like he just forgot how to pitch. Against the Angels this season, he has allowed nine earned runs over 24 innings. He only has one home start on the year against the Angels and it was a good one. In that start, he went eight innings and allowed just one solo home run in the game.

I don’t think either of these pitchers are very good right now. If I had to take a side, it would likely be Oakland, but I wouldn’t feel very comfortable about it. Irvin is inconsistent at best and Lorenzen is bad on the road. I’m going to play over seven for the game at -110. We’ve already seen that Irvin can allow that many runs in a game by himself.

