Play On The Total In Cal Vs. Texas Tech

California vs. Texas Tech, 9:15 ET, Saturday

Embrace it, my friends. This is some of the last college football we get until middle of the year 2024. It sounds a long way away, but the way the years seem to slip past me, it will be here before we know it. My best approach is to try and enjoy these games and these moments while they are here and anxiously await their return. Tomorrow, I have a look for a game between California and Texas Tech.

California comes into this game with a 6-6 record and enter this contest without their starting quarterback. In order to just get here, the Bears had to win their past three games and that included a tough battle at home against Washington State then going to Stanford and UCLA. They do have Fernando Mendoza, who started their past seven games. He was able to throw 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in that span. In order for Cal to win this game, they probably need to rely on their running game. Jayden Ott is their starter and has averaged 105 yards per game this season and 11 touchdowns. On defense, they will be missing one of their best players, linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Cal’s defense hasn’t exactly been a stonewall this season and has allowed 32.7 points per game this season, and this could hurt them quite a bit. The good news for them is that Texas Tech will also not have their starting quarterback.

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – SEPTEMBER 21: A California Golden Bears helmet is pictured during a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

I’m using the term starter a bit loosely. For example, Mendoza started seven games, and Red Raiders “starter” Tyler Shough was injured early in the season and is sitting out as he intends to transfer at the end of the year. It may not matter who they have under center though because they are going to have their top two receivers miss this game, also due to the transfer portal. It is expected that Behern Morton starts this game for Texas Tech. He has very similar stats to Mendoza. Morton’s best play on Saturday may be to turn around and hand the ball off to Tahj Brooks. He was fourth in the nation in total rushing yards this year, averaging 120 yards per game and nine touchdowns. As far as defense, the team is more intact, with all players opting in and being available for this game (there was an injured player, but I’m talking about those that choose to not play). The Red Raiders allowed 27 points per game but they might not have played as tough of a schedule as Cal.

This is a game that I think we see a lot of rushing take place. Neither quarterback is a superstar. One is missing two of his three top receivers, and the other has only produced average results. I like the way that Texas Tech runs the ball, and I do think that it is an edge for them. I will take the under in this game as I think both teams will chew up the clock and run the ball regularly. I would lean toward Cal covering this game, and maybe winning based on who they’ve played this year, but both teams match up pretty well so I think the under is a better look.

