Play On The Chiefs Total Against Raiders

Raiders vs. Chiefs, 8:15 ET

The Raiders finally picked up their first win and are now trying to get a divisional win against the Chiefs. Kansas City is coming off of another primetime game against the Buccaneers. They looked great, but they avenged their loss (to a certain extent) against Tampa for the Super Bowl victory.

The Raiders have struggled to start the season, something I really didn’t expect. I think their defense has been good enough for the season.

They are allowing roughly 20 points to opponents in each game. On offense, they just don’t seem to be firing on all cylinders right now, but their last game was encouraging. Against the Broncos, they finally started looking good with Josh Jacobs finding the end zone for the first time this season.

If they can get him involved more the offense should actually be a bit more stable. The problem is the Chiefs score so often and so quickly, you can’t rely on running the ball. Tampa pretty much had to abandon it altogether last week.

The Chiefs lost to the Colts in a game they probably thought they had in hand, took their foot off the gas, and then fell apart.

Now, they are coming off of a game against the Buccaneers that they played very well. Patrick Mahomes has been sacked just five times on the year and the offensive line is finally creating space for the running backs.

He is continuing to get everyone involved on offense and his defense looks better than it has in the early portion of past seasons. I am hoping they can start to create some more turnovers over the year, but right now they are looking solid enough.

My play in this one isn’t on the side or total for the game. I think it is better to focus in on the Chiefs. They are locked in offensively and if the Raiders score the way they have in the past against Kansas City, it should force the Chiefs to keep playing offense. I’m taking Kansas City to be over 29.5 points for their team total in the game.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024